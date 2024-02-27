Daily: Russian citizen scales border fence in attempt to enter Estonia

Police and Border Guard (PPA) personnel in the Southeast of Estonia on Sunday detained a citizen of the Russian Federation who had clambered over a border fence into Estonian territory, regional daily Võrumaa teataja reports.

On apprehending the individual, who had made it to the no-man's land between the Luhamaa checkpoint in Estonia and the corresponding Russian checkpoint, PPA personnel found that this was the third time in the space of two weeks he had tried to enter Estonia illegally.

After being taken to the nearby checkpoint for procedural steps, the man was issued with an exit order and a five-year ban on entry and then handed over to Russian border guards.

Work to properly demarcate Estonia's southeastern border with Russia, including with the installation of fences, was ongoing even prior to the invasion of Ukraine starting February 2022. Much of the rest of the eastern border follows watercourses, mainly the Peipsi järv lake complex and, to the North, the Narva River.

Location of the Koidula and Luhamaa border checkpoints, in southeastern Estonia. Source: Google Maps

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!