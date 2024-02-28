X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Neeme Väli: Talk of European ground troops in Ukraine a message to Moscow

News
Neeme Väli.
Neeme Väli. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

European leaders' talk in Paris earlier this week, of potential ground troops in Ukraine, constituted a message to Russia that the continent is ready to conrtibute in concrete terms, security expert and reserve Major General Neeme Väli said Wednesday.

Appearing on ETV foreign affairs show "Välissilm," Väli said that European nations can take the opportunity to accompany Ukraine in its liberation, with ground forces and others.

"The possibilities certainly exist, the question is to what end," Vali said.

"Right now, military action is going on in a country where help in the form of weapons and equipment is expected from Europe. Ukraine itself has enough in the way of human resources. Let us recall the mobilization saga dating back to a few months ago," he continued.

"But have not yet reached the finish line with this. At present, the issue is not that there is an insufficient number of troops, but rather that equipment and weapons are needed," he went on.

There remains the possibility that troops from some EU nations will be sent to the rear echelons in Ukraine, adding that: "Based on what we currently know, we cannot rule out activities of this kind not already going on. Let us simply look at how much different military equipment has been brought to Ukraine from various European countries. It is logical that they need technical assistance on the maintenance and repair of this equipment. The question of training is undoubtedly also relevant. This can be carried out not only outside Ukraine, but also inside it," Väli said.

Talk of sending troops to Ukraine also serves to concentrate minds in Russia, Vali went on. "On the one hand, this message was good for Europeans, who have tended to get complacent with the war. But on the other hand, it is definitely sending a message to Russia as well: That Europe is ready to invest in Ukraine and to continue with its aid."

At a summit held in Paris Monday also attended by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, President Macron openly discussed the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine, in order to help Kyiv achieve a breakthrough against Russia, as the full-scale invasion enters its third year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Vaino

Source: 'Välissilm'

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:47

Bolt wishes to reduce e-scooter speeds in central Tallinn, Tuul disagrees Updated

11:19

March forecast: Spring to keep Estonia waiting this year after all

10:46

Coach operator doubts sensibility of Tartu-Riga train link

10:11

PPA calls for giving auxiliary officers traffic speed measuring powers

09:39

Ratings: Isamaa, Reform support up as SDE's falls

08:53

Over 83,000 Russian citizens resident in Estonia

07:54

Harri Tiido: Macron acting as he does result of weakness show by Scholz

07:26

Neeme Väli: Talk of European ground troops in Ukraine a message to Moscow

27.02

Kallas: Estonia not discussing sending forces to Ukraine

27.02

Estonia's prisons want right to conduct background checks on visitors

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.02

RIA to declare public procurement for Estonia's state mobile application

27.02

Estonian-registered firm sanctioned by US

27.02

Foreign citizens teaching languages in schools now required to learn Estonian

27.02

Daily: Russian citizen scales border fence in attempt to enter Estonia

27.02

Minister suggests lowering Estonia's requirements for digital nomads

27.02

Jõelähtme municipality going to court over Russian citizens land sale

27.02

Estonian PM counting on Isamaa, EKRE for Russian citizen disenfranchisement

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: