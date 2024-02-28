Neeme Väli: Talk of European ground troops in Ukraine a message to Moscow

European leaders' talk in Paris earlier this week, of potential ground troops in Ukraine, constituted a message to Russia that the continent is ready to conrtibute in concrete terms, security expert and reserve Major General Neeme Väli said Wednesday.

Appearing on ETV foreign affairs show "Välissilm," Väli said that European nations can take the opportunity to accompany Ukraine in its liberation, with ground forces and others.

"The possibilities certainly exist, the question is to what end," Vali said.

"Right now, military action is going on in a country where help in the form of weapons and equipment is expected from Europe. Ukraine itself has enough in the way of human resources. Let us recall the mobilization saga dating back to a few months ago," he continued.

"But have not yet reached the finish line with this. At present, the issue is not that there is an insufficient number of troops, but rather that equipment and weapons are needed," he went on.

There remains the possibility that troops from some EU nations will be sent to the rear echelons in Ukraine, adding that: "Based on what we currently know, we cannot rule out activities of this kind not already going on. Let us simply look at how much different military equipment has been brought to Ukraine from various European countries. It is logical that they need technical assistance on the maintenance and repair of this equipment. The question of training is undoubtedly also relevant. This can be carried out not only outside Ukraine, but also inside it," Väli said.

Talk of sending troops to Ukraine also serves to concentrate minds in Russia, Vali went on. "On the one hand, this message was good for Europeans, who have tended to get complacent with the war. But on the other hand, it is definitely sending a message to Russia as well: That Europe is ready to invest in Ukraine and to continue with its aid."

At a summit held in Paris Monday also attended by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, President Macron openly discussed the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine, in order to help Kyiv achieve a breakthrough against Russia, as the full-scale invasion enters its third year.

