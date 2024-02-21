X

Estonia will not close border during Russian presidential election

News
Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, across the river from Narva, on the Estonian-Russian border.
Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, across the river from Narva, on the Estonian-Russian border. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The Estonian government is not planning to close border crossings with Russia during the Russian presidential election on March 17, Minister of Interior Lauri Laanemets (SDE) said.

Russian citizens living here will only be able to vote at the Russian Embassy in Tallinn as consulates in Narva and Tartu were closed in 2022, newspaper Postimees reported.

The Russian embassy has announced that temporary polling stations will be set up on the Estonian-Russian border in Ivangorod, over the Narva River, as well as near the border crossings of Koidula and Luhamaa, as well as near Saatse, in southeastern Estonia.

Estonia will not close the border which means Russian citizens living in Narva could vote at the polling station in Ivangorod if they wish.

Läänemets said Estonia will monitor the situation but is not planning anything special.

"Whether 40 people go to vote across the border in Setomaa is not news. However, if Estonia forbids and obstructs, Russia will use it to its advantage," he said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Postimees/BNS

