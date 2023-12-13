Another 40 kilometers of Estonia's eastern border completed

Construction has ended on the second section of Estonia's eastern border, a 40-kilometer stretch in the southeast of the country.

This part of the border ran through hilly and sometimes very swampy terrain between Luhamaa and Võmmorsk, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. It has brought big changes to the area and 121 new border posts have been installed.

"To be honest, there were also places where border guards who had been working for years did not know exactly where the border was," Paavo Mikson, head of the Piusa cordon of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), told AK.

This section of the border includes the area where Internal Security Service officer Eston Kohver was abducted by Russian border guards in 2014. Discussions about the need for a border began after this incident.

Over 60km of the eastern border has been constructed so far. The newly completed section between Luhamaa border crossing and Võrmmorski is marked in orange and the first stage is shown in green. Source: ERR

A large part of the Estonian-Russian control line is a "green border", which are defined as weakly protected sections of the national border usually covered with vegetation, such as forests.

A lot of work still lies ahead.

"Upstream, closer to Lake Peipsi, construction work is also about to start. The following sections are coming up now – the design work is also finished, we are in the construction phase. And it is expected that early next year this contract will be signed," said Egert Belitšev, PPA general director.

The decision has also been made to construct the border on areas that would have been affected by the ratification of the Estonian-Russian border agreement, which has still not been signed by both sides. The Estonians believe the likelihood of doing so is decreasing.

Egert Belitšev. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said: "Now, as far as the Saatse Boot is concerned, we have already made the decision, the money, and preparations are being made there. And then we have two more sections, so to speak, where I think we have to decide in principle that we will also do these sections, because they are currently awaiting construction, so to speak, and there is no plan to build this."

Monitoring equipment is yet to be installed and should have been in place in the autumn. Additionally, the need for drone surveillance and detection technology has emerged as a new challenge.

"The technical side of most of the border should also be ready by the end of 2025. And as for drone detection and surveillance and drone countermeasures, the total is a little over €10 million. But let's put it this way, in the next 10 years, I think we should be able to do it.," Läänemets said.

The majority of Estonia's eastern border runs through the River Narva and Lake Peispi. Source: Ministry of Interior.

So far, just over 60 kilometers of the Estonian-Russian control line has been completed. The first section was completed in 2022.

Border construction started in 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2025. It will cover 115 km of the Estonian-Russian border.

The is 338.6 km long in total and 135 km of it is located on land, in difficult terrain and forested area, while 76 km is in the Narva River and 127 km runs through Lake Peipsi.

