Work on Estonia's southeastern border infrastructure continues on schedule

The second phase of construction on Estonia's southeastern border infrastructure remains on schedule. Despite the rise in construction prices and difficulties related to the supply of certain materials and equipment, the works are still expected to be completed by the beginning of 2025.

Monitoring and video equipment is set to be installed on the first section of Estonia's southeastern border infrastructure, which has already been completed. On the second section, which is around 40 kilometers in length, access and patrol roads as well as delay fencing will also be built.

Work on the 50 kilometer-long third section, is expected to begin later this year.

"Fortunately, we have managed to stick to the agreed schedule," said Merle Tikk, project manager for border construction at the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

"The cooperation with the contractor has been very good and we have managed to overcome some difficulties related to the supply of materials and various equipment. Construction prices have become more expensive, in some cases the they have increased by as much as 20 or 30 percent. However, we have various agreements in place with the contractor and negotiations are ongoing. Our goal is to reach a solution that satisfies both parties," Tikk said.

As long as large vehicles are still able to use the roads near the border, the necessary road surfacing and construction materials will be collected there in spring.

"This definitely needs to be done before the spring thaw," said Andres Kongo, border guard at the Piusa crossing.

"Another job that can be done at the moment is the construction of the fences, which is now in full swing. The first posts were put down in the fall and in the summer, then the fence panels between the posts. Now it is possible to install razor wire on the fence. Basically, this is the work, which is going on at the moment," explained Kongo.

The cost of the second phase of construction work on Estonia's southeastern border is estimated at €18 million. The total budget for the southeastern border project is €147 million.

