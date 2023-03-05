Subsistence and Nursipalu expansion main election topics in the south

Voters in Võru and Põlva
Voters in Põlva, Valga and Võru counties concentrated on matters of coping and peripheralization these elections. Plans to expand the Nursipalu Training Area also came into it in Võru.

The electoral committee in the city of Võru's second polling division said that voter turnout was considerable on Sunday. The first voters showed up at 8:30 a.m. People are mostly worried about how to make ends meet.

"The general impoverishment of the Estonian people is the most painful issue. Not everyone lives in Tallinn. There are a lot of people living in the periphery, and they are not doing well," said Helgi Solna from Võru.

"I don't know. Nursipalu perhaps," Taavi from Võru County said in terms of what influenced his choice of candidate.

"Matters relating to children are on the agenda. Benefits, life and coping here in general. Also, matters of business, as I'm an entrepreneur, and Nursipalu –making sure our home stays nice and cozy," Merry Minka said.

Sunday also saw the greatest voter turnout in Põlva, with people preoccupied with the cost of living and subsistence.

"Enterprise that affects me, and the cost of living, as for everyone," Silver from Säina remarked.

"As a parent, the education system and social benefits are vital," Anu Kolk said.

"Pension and standard of living. Making sure pensions go up," Toivo Loorits said, adding that Nursipalu Training Area expansion plans also weigh on his mind.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

