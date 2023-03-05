Helme: Party leaders bound to talk tonight

News
2023 Riigikogu elections in Kohtla-Järve.
2023 Riigikogu elections in Kohtla-Järve. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Lines of people could be seen behind the doors of Tallinn polling station at noon on Sunday. Voters were treated to a concert and politicians kept on campaigning. Conservative People's Party (EKRE) leader Martin Helme, who had also turned out to vote, said there will be contacts between heads of parties on Sunday night.

People who turned out to vote on Sunday told ERR that they had made up their mind about who to support.

"I like the person, the party's orders, legislation and promises, all of it," Silvi said of her choice.

Ene said that the choice was not difficult as both the party and the person she voted for were to her liking.

However, some voters also said that the decision took a fair bit of consideration.

"It came on the heels of a lot of thinking. Analyzing the pros and cons etc.," Jaan said.

"I wanted to vote for a female candidate. And I chose a party the ideology of which is closest to what I believe. But it was a tough choice," Astra offered.

Parties' campaign tents were still set up in front of the polling station in Nõmme Cultural Center. The polling station treated voters to a concert.

Tallinn also had five temporary or modular stations that will be taken down after the elections. The one in Lasnamäe was paid a visit by representatives of the National Electoral Committee to ask how the day had gone.

EKRE leader Martin Helme cast his vote at the Kivimäe polling station in Tallinn. He said that he trusts voting in person on Election Day. The EKRE chairman suggested that negotiations and consultations for a potential coalition will not be held today as the result is difficult to forecast.

"We must wait for the result before the discussions start. /.../ But party leaders will definitely talk tonight," Helme remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:28

New vote turnout record set during Estonia's Riigikogu elections

20:13

2023 Riigikogu elections voter turnout 63.7 percent Updated

19:56

Voter turnout lowest again in Ida-Viru County

19:38

Helme: Party leaders bound to talk tonight

18:26

Live blog: 2023 Riigikogu elections

17:02

Skeleton looking at €51 million from Germany for a plant in Leipzig

04.03

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections

04.03

'It's literally everywhere': Foreigners in Tartu discuss Estonian elections

04.03

Retro motor vehicle exhibition opens at mining museum in Kohtla-Nõmme

04.03

Estonian veterinary organizations concerned about vet shortages

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.03

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections

18:26

Live blog: 2023 Riigikogu elections

20:13

2023 Riigikogu elections voter turnout 63.7 percent Updated

04.03

'It's literally everywhere': Foreigners in Tartu discuss Estonian elections

27.02

VIDEO | Stoltenberg to ERR: The biggest risk of all is to let Putin win

03.03

Complete Tiktok ban in Estonia difficult without amending law

03.03

Expert: Poll variations can be cause for celebration for Reform and EKRE

04.03

Lihtsad uudised 4. märtsil

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: