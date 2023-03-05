Helme: Party leaders bound to talk tonight

Lines of people could be seen behind the doors of Tallinn polling station at noon on Sunday. Voters were treated to a concert and politicians kept on campaigning. Conservative People's Party (EKRE) leader Martin Helme, who had also turned out to vote, said there will be contacts between heads of parties on Sunday night.

People who turned out to vote on Sunday told ERR that they had made up their mind about who to support.

"I like the person, the party's orders, legislation and promises, all of it," Silvi said of her choice.

Ene said that the choice was not difficult as both the party and the person she voted for were to her liking.

However, some voters also said that the decision took a fair bit of consideration.

"It came on the heels of a lot of thinking. Analyzing the pros and cons etc.," Jaan said.

"I wanted to vote for a female candidate. And I chose a party the ideology of which is closest to what I believe. But it was a tough choice," Astra offered.

Parties' campaign tents were still set up in front of the polling station in Nõmme Cultural Center. The polling station treated voters to a concert.

Tallinn also had five temporary or modular stations that will be taken down after the elections. The one in Lasnamäe was paid a visit by representatives of the National Electoral Committee to ask how the day had gone.

EKRE leader Martin Helme cast his vote at the Kivimäe polling station in Tallinn. He said that he trusts voting in person on Election Day. The EKRE chairman suggested that negotiations and consultations for a potential coalition will not be held today as the result is difficult to forecast.

"We must wait for the result before the discussions start. /.../ But party leaders will definitely talk tonight," Helme remarked.

