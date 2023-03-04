Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections

Online voting in the 2023 Riigikogu elections on Saturday evening. March 4, 2023.
Online voting in the 2023 Riigikogu elections on Saturday evening. March 4, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Over 313,000 people voted online in the Riigikogu elections this year, setting a new record.

During the advance voting period, which started on Monday and closed at 8 p.m. on Saturday, 456,856 Estonians submitted their ballots either online or on paper.

Voting in person, with paper ballots only, continues tomorrow on election day.

New records were set during advance voting for the 2023 Riigikogu elections. Source: valimised.ee

New records were set for online and paper voting this year, data from the Election Commission shows.

In total, 313,510 citizens voted electronically, smashing the last record set at the previous Riigikogu election in 2019 when 247,232 e-votes were given.

It also surpassed the online vote at the local election in 2021 when 263,566 people cast a digital ballot. Residents can also vote in local elections, unlike in national elections which are restricted to citizens only, so the pool of potential voters is different.

Additionally, 143,346 paper votes were also cast in polling stations this year. This breaks the previous record — 141,243 — set in 2007.

Unsurprisingly, the highest number of voters were seen in Tallinn (96,936), the City of Tartu (24,806), and Harju County (51,955), which are Estonia's most populous areas.

The number of e-votes was almost double the number of paper votes cast in Tallinn and Tartu.

But the highest e-vote shares were in Harju County, Tartu County and Hiiu County.

Voters from abroad also preferred to vote online, with 7,268 e-votes to 1,886 paper votes cast during advance voting.

Turnout reached 47.3 percent, which is slightly lower than in previous years. This is due to a new turnout methodology that includes all Estonians living abroad.

The Electoral Commission said the overall "turnout figure is likely to fall" due to the new system.

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

