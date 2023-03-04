Saturday last day for advance and e-voting in Estonia's Riigikogu elections

E-voting and advance voting at polling stations for Estonia's 2023 Riigikogu elections will both close on Saturday at 8 p.m. Polling stations will then reopen at 9 a.m. on Sunday, when paper ballots can be cast until 8 p.m.

Those who have already submitted an e-vote, still have the possibility to change their decision on Sunday, by casting a paper ballot paper at a polling station.

On Saturday, 405 polling stations will be open across Estonia from midday until 8 p.m. for advance voting.

People can cast their votes at any polling station in their constituency. More information about the locations of polling stations can be found here. jsk.valimised.ee.

In order to vote, people are required to bring valid ID (passport, Estonian ID card, driving license on pension certificate) with them to the polling station.

For voters facing difficulties getting to a polling station due to health or any other valid reasons, it is possible to request to vote from home. To do this, they should contact their local authorities by telephone between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday or between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

