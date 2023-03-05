2023 Riigikogu elections voter turnout 63.7 percent

By the time polls closed at 8 p.m. on Sunday, 63.7 percent of registered voters had cast their ballot in Estonia's 2023 Riigikogu elections to match the 2019 result. Voter turnout has been highest in Rapla County (77.6 percent) and lowest in Ida-Viru County (53.3 percent).

There were five counties where over 70 percent of people turned out to vote (or voted electronically) by 8 p.m. on Sunday. Turnout was greatest in Rapla County (77.6 percent). Next were Harju (73 percent) and Jõgeva (72.2 percent) counties. In Saaremaa, 71.3 percent of people voted. In the capital Tallinn, voter turnout was clocked at 69.8 and in Tartu 72.6 percent.

Turnout was lowest in Ida-Viru County (53.3 percent), Valga County (62.6 percent) and Järva County (65.7 percent).

The methodology of measuring voter turnout has changed for these elections and now counts among registered voters all Estonian citizens living abroad (roughly 84,000 people). Previously, only foreign residents who cast their vote were counted.

Because of this, while the preliminary voter turnover percentage matches the result of the 2019 elections, considerably more people voted in 2023 due to a change in how voters are counted. Using the new methodology, the 2019 elections would have seen a turnout of roughly 58 percent.

More precise turnout data can be found at the link.

The total voter turnout came to 63.7 percent four years ago. Back then, voters were most active in Harju County (69.6 percent) and least active in Ida-Viru County (48.2 percent).

On Election Day, the voter is no longer tied to one polling station and can cast their vote in any station in their electoral district. However, it is no longer possible to vote electronically.

E-voting closed at 8 p.m. on Saturday after over 313, 000 people had cast their vote electronically for a new record.

Estonia is divided into 12 districts for Riigikogu elections. Nine political parties and ten independent candidates are running. There are 968 total candidates. Preliminary voting turnout came to 47.3 percent, with 313,514 people casting their vote electronically. The final number of e-votes will be determined late on Sunday as people who have e-voted can decide to cast their vote again on paper, negating the previous electronic choice.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

