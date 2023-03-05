Gallery: Vote counting underway across Estonia

News
Voting counting in progress in Tallinn.
Voting counting in progress in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Polls have closed and over 300,000 paper ballots are being counted across the country this evening.

Over, 301,000 voters submitted a paper vote at one of Estonia's 405 polling stations this week.

Approximately half have already been counted which is around 11 percent of all votes cast.

More than 50 percent of votes were cast online this year and the results will be announced later on Sunday evening.

Over, 615,000 people participated in the Riigikogu election this year, a new record.

The gallery below shows vote counting in progress in North Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

00:17

Reform takes comfortable lead after e-votes counted Updated

05.03

Galleries: Politicians hold election night parties across Tallinn

05.03

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections Updated

05.03

Subsistence and Nursipalu expansion main election topics in the south

05.03

Gallery: Vote counting underway across Estonia

05.03

New turnout record set during Estonia's Riigikogu elections

05.03

2023 Riigikogu elections voter turnout 63.7 percent Updated

05.03

Voter turnout lowest again in Ida-Viru County

05.03

Helme: Party leaders bound to talk tonight

05.03

Live blog: 2023 Riigikogu elections

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.03

Live blog: 2023 Riigikogu elections

05.03

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections Updated

05.03

2023 Riigikogu elections voter turnout 63.7 percent Updated

04.03

'It's literally everywhere': Foreigners in Tartu discuss Estonian elections

27.02

VIDEO | Stoltenberg to ERR: The biggest risk of all is to let Putin win

03.03

Complete Tiktok ban in Estonia difficult without amending law

03.03

Expert: Poll variations can be cause for celebration for Reform and EKRE

05.03

New turnout record set during Estonia's Riigikogu elections

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: