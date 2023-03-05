Gallery: Vote counting underway across Estonia

Polls have closed and over 300,000 paper ballots are being counted across the country this evening.

Over, 301,000 voters submitted a paper vote at one of Estonia's 405 polling stations this week.

Approximately half have already been counted which is around 11 percent of all votes cast.

More than 50 percent of votes were cast online this year and the results will be announced later on Sunday evening.

Over, 615,000 people participated in the Riigikogu election this year, a new record.

The gallery below shows vote counting in progress in North Tallinn.

