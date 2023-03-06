State Electoral Office chief: No election complaints filed yet

Not a single complaint has yet been filed in connection with voting in the 2023 Riigikogu elections, State Electoral Office (RVT) director Arne Koitmäe told ERR on Monday.

"As of right now, not a single complaint has been filed," Koitmäe said late Monday morning. "And the second counting of online votes has just begun, and that result will be checked again as well.

The RVT chief explained what it means to recount electronic votes.

"As required for paper ballots as well, electronic votes are also counted a second time, meaning the procedures are repeated that were conducted in the presence of auditors on Election Day night," he said. "And the electronic voting system issues a counting certificate based upon which an audit application verifies whether the results are accurate."

Koitmäe was yet unable to say how many people overrode their online vote by casting a paper ballot at their assigned polling place on Sunday, but noted that this figure typically remains within the 1,000-2,000 range.

Eligible voters in Estonian elections are able to vote online repeatedly; only the most recent vote is counted.

Over 313,000 people voted online in the Riigikogu elections this year, setting a new record as well as marking the first time that more than half of all votes cast in an election have been cast online.

--

