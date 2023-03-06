Top six takeaways from Estonia's 2023 Riigikogu elections

ERR News lists the key takeaways from the 2023 Riigikogu elections.

1) It was a good night for liberal parties

Reform, Eesti 200, and the Social Democrats (SDE) all had successful elections.

Reform and Eesti 200 increased their mandates, while SDE dropped from 10 to nine seats but still came in ahead of Isamaa.

EKRE, Center and Isamaa all saw their mandate numbers fall.

2) It was a bad night for Center and EKRE

Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The Center Party's number of mandates fell from 26 won in 2019 to 16.

Center had the second-highest number of seats in the parliament after the last Riigikogu election four years ago. It is now third.

EKRE won the second-highest number of mandates this year but lost two mandates, dropping from 19 to 17.

The party had expected to take over 20 seats.

3) Eesti 200 crossed the election threshold

Eesti 200's election party. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Eesti 200 won 14 percent of the vote and crossed the Riigikogu's 5 percent threshold. The party missed out in 2019, winning 4.4 percent of the vote.

Eesti 200 is seen as being a realistic option for inclusion in a governing coalition headed by Reform.

4) Record-breaking turnout

Votes being counted in Rakvere. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin /ERR

An additional 49,000 voters cast a ballot this year, compared with the total in 2019.

This increase is somewhat hidden by a new turnout methodology, which includes all Estonians living abroad, adding approximately 80,000 to the pool of potential voters.

Experts expected turnout to fall, as expatriates rarely vote, but overall turnout matched 2019's 63.7 percent.

In total, 615,009 Estonians voted in this election.

5) E-vote record broken — again

Online voting in the 2023 Riigikogu elections on Saturday evening. March 4, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

Over 51 percent of the ballots at this year's election were cast online.

At the last Riigikogu election in 2019, the figure was 44 percent, and it was 47 percent two years later, at the 2021 local elections.

This year, 313,514 digital votes were cast, in comparison to 301,495 paper ballots.

6) Kaja Kallas is Estonia's most popular politician

Kaja Kallas Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Incumbent Prime Minister Kaja Kallas won 31,821 personal votes which is a new record for an Estonian politician.

She was followed by the Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) with 14,598 votes and Tallinn City Council's Kristen Michal (Reform) on 9,207.

Looking at the top 10 candidates by votes, seven places were taken by Reform politicians, two by Center plus EKRE's Martin Helme.

What happens next?

Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

President Alar Karis will give the biggest party, Reform, a mandate to try and form a governing coalition.

This will be followed by negotiations between parties as they try and reach an agreement. This process can take weeks.

If negotiations fail, the president offers the second-largest party the opportunity to form a government.

Reform has already ruled out a coalition with EKRE.

