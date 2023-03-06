Center Party holds discussions about how to move forward

Chairman Jüri Ratas on Monday was questioning his role within the Center Party after poor results at the Riigikogu election this weekend. The party lost 10 mandates.

The party met on Monday night to discuss its future prospects.

Ratas said the result was "not good" and the party underperformed. "But such results are always the responsibility of the party chairman," he said.

He did not comment on his possible resignation but said it will not be decided tonight.

Ratas said campaigning on security issues had been difficult with their voter base.

Center MEP Yana Toom said votes cast for Mihhail Stalnuhhin and the pro-Kremlin movement Koos list in Ida-Viru County can be seen as a protest by voters.

"Behind this [result] there are a lot of offended people who don't feel accepted and who are looking for some kind of outlet to send a signal. I very much hope that now that signal will get through," she said.

Center Party member Aivar Riisalu said the party is too honest and this was reflected in its manifesto promises.

"We have lost our ability to lie," he said. "We have lost our place to those who promise electricity for three cents and zero excise duty on fuel and a nation state and low taxes. In the old days when we promised all of that, right down to the heating bills, we had no problems."

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) received 14,000 votes almost twice as many as Ratas.

Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" asked Kõlvart if a change of leadership is needed.

"First of all, we have to draw conclusions, and then we'll see," the mayor said.

Kõlvart says he plans to remain as mayor of Tallinn rather than take up a seat in the Riigikogu.

