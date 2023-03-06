Reform Party secretary general: We have no red lines on coalition talks

Timo Suslov and Kaja Kallas
Timo Suslov and Kaja Kallas Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Timo Suslov, secretary general of the Reform Party, refused to comment on prospective coalition alternatives on Monday morning and said that the Reform Party has no red lines in the coalition talks.

Reform Party Secretary General Timo Suslov reiterated on the popular Estonian morning program "Terevision" that the Reform Party will not form a coalition with the EKRE, as they have already stated previously. He said that all other possible combinations are open.

"Nothing has changed overnight, no one has convened and I think in a couple of days we may be able to tell a bit more," Suslov said.

Suslov refused to speculate on who the Reform Party would prefer to form a coalition government with on Monday morning.

Eesti 200, which has just been elected to the Riigikogu for the first time, could become a coalition partner. Suslov said that despite their lack of experience Eesti 200 politicians might manage very well in administration.

He said that the Reform Party has no red lines in potential coalition negotiations.

"Everyone is aware of our positions and agenda, and there is a widespread willingness to join a coalition. Hopefully, this can be done quickly. I would not draw many red lines here," he added.

