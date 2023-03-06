Seeder on losing four mandates: We were morally prepared

News
Isamaa's election night party on March 5, 2023.
Isamaa's election night party on March 5, 2023.
News

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder said on Vikerraadio's "Valimisstuudio" that the party expected its election result. Isamaa will have eight seats instead of 12 in the new Riigikogu.

"The result was to be expected, and Norstat's recent survey also gave us eight seats. We were morally prepared in that sense," Seeder said.

He said that should the number of mandates not change by much, Reform could form a coalition with Center as they would have 54 (actually 53 – ed.) seats between them.

"Rather, that could be Reform's first preference. They have worked together in the past. A coalition with two sides is much easier than one with three participants. Both parties are also very pragmatic. Center has a very strong position in Tallinn, which is an added bonus for Reform as it ensures it a stronger presence in the capital," Seeder said.

Talking about whether Isamaa could be extended an invitation, the chairman said the conditions would have to be right.

"We will not join a coalition no matter what, just to be a part of one and secure the offices. Subject matter has always been more important for us."

Seeder listed as topics important for Isamaa continued transition to Estonian education, which would be difficult in a potential coalition between Reform and Center.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

01:24

Reform Party takes landslide win in 2023 Riigikogu elections Updated

01:13

Top six takeaways from Estonia's 2023 Riigikogu elections

01:09

Seeder on losing four mandates: We were morally prepared

00:52

Ratas: Center's result poor, no comment on potential resignation

00:48

Galleries: Politicians hold election night parties across Tallinn Updated

00:18

Helme: E-voting not serious

05.03

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections Updated

05.03

Subsistence and Nursipalu expansion main election topics in the south

05.03

Gallery: Vote counting underway across Estonia

05.03

New turnout record set during Estonia's Riigikogu elections

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.03

Live blog: 2023 Riigikogu elections

05.03

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections Updated

05.03

2023 Riigikogu elections voter turnout 63.7 percent Updated

01:24

Reform Party takes landslide win in 2023 Riigikogu elections Updated

04.03

'It's literally everywhere': Foreigners in Tartu discuss Estonian elections

05.03

New turnout record set during Estonia's Riigikogu elections

27.02

VIDEO | Stoltenberg to ERR: The biggest risk of all is to let Putin win

03.03

Expert: Poll variations can be cause for celebration for Reform and EKRE

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: