Seeder on losing four mandates: We were morally prepared

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder said on Vikerraadio's "Valimisstuudio" that the party expected its election result. Isamaa will have eight seats instead of 12 in the new Riigikogu.

"The result was to be expected, and Norstat's recent survey also gave us eight seats. We were morally prepared in that sense," Seeder said.

He said that should the number of mandates not change by much, Reform could form a coalition with Center as they would have 54 (actually 53 – ed.) seats between them.

"Rather, that could be Reform's first preference. They have worked together in the past. A coalition with two sides is much easier than one with three participants. Both parties are also very pragmatic. Center has a very strong position in Tallinn, which is an added bonus for Reform as it ensures it a stronger presence in the capital," Seeder said.

Talking about whether Isamaa could be extended an invitation, the chairman said the conditions would have to be right.

"We will not join a coalition no matter what, just to be a part of one and secure the offices. Subject matter has always been more important for us."

Seeder listed as topics important for Isamaa continued transition to Estonian education, which would be difficult in a potential coalition between Reform and Center.

