Ratas: Center's result poor, no comment on potential resignation

Jüri Ratas and Yana Toom.
Jüri Ratas and Yana Toom. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Center Party leader Jüri Ratas admitted that Center put in a modest showing but was reluctant to discuss his potential resignation.

"The party managed a poor result. Where to go from here is up to discussions in the board," Ratas told ERR.

Asked whether Center is looking at a change of leadership, Ratas said it is up to the party congress. In other words, Ratas did not say he would resign after Center lost ten mandates compared to the 2019 elections result.

He said there is no one reason Center fell short.

"Society has changed since February 24. On the other hand, the party was also in a difficult situation and could not afford a massive campaign," he admitted.

Karilaid: Entire board responsible, not just Ratas

Center's deputy chair Jaanus Karilaid told ERR that while the result came as a disappointment, Jüri Ratas should not be the only one held responsible.

"The entire board will find it difficult to continue. We will convene and the responsibility will be determined," Karilaid said.

The deputy chairman said that the next important question is whether Center will join a government.

"But the Reform Party will rather try to go with Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats," he offered.

Preliminary results suggest Center is looking at 16 seats in the new Riigikogu, a decrease of no fewer than 10 mandates.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

