Helme: E-voting not serious

Chairman of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Martin Helme said in a speech to party members that he plans to challenge the election results in court and that EKRE does not recognize the result as it stands.

"Of course, we will contest the e-vote in court. We will demand to see the logs, sections of code. Everything we can. And we will not recognize the results of these elections until we have it."

Helme warned in his speech that everything EKRE has talked about for years will now start to "ruin everyone's lives" at an expedited pace now.

The EKRE leader said Estonia is on course for injustice in the justice system, the fading away of regional policy, poverty, continued immigration and corruption.

"I promise that we will absolutely not stop fighting for Estonia, we will not change course. We will stand up for the real Estonia even more ferociously and with fervor. We will show them," Helme said.

"E-voting is not serious voting," Helme said on the "Valimiste õhtu" TV show.

"We can start by recalling how things went wrong on the very first day of electronic voting and finish with the fact that while the electoral committee promised to have the results an hour after polling divisions closed, we had to wait until 11 p.m. and midnight, and the figures are in no way compatible with paper ballots. Not even close. The credibility of e-voting I think... One cannot have faith in it," Helme said.

"I would like the opportunity to review e-votes tomorrow, as is customary at elections. So everyone could see where a vote ended up and how they were counted. We have never been able to do it with e-voting," the EKRE leader remarked.

Helme said that the results as they are now suggest EKRE will clearly remain in the opposition. "I see no other options with this makeup [of the Riigikogu]."

Helme did not see any weaknesses with EKRE's campaign. "I believe we had the right campaign messages and execution. I believe that the bubble inhabited by political and media circles in Tallinn, according to which Ukraine is the first concern of Estonian residents, is simply not true," he said.

Based on preliminary results as of midnight, EKRE would have 17 seats in the new parliament, two fewer than presently.

