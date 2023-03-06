President: Elected parties must start coalition negotiations right away

The head of state, President Alar Karis, has called upon elected parties to start as soon as possible talks aimed at forming up a strong coalition government, following Sunday's Riigikogu election.

The president pointed to the current uncertain situation as the main concern.

My wish is that time does not run out. The current situation does not favor a long period of uncertainty between the outgoing government packing its bags and the incoming coalition starting," the president said in a statement after the Riigikogu elections.

"I would also hope that all political parties, regardless of the number of votes they took and their inclusion or exclusion in the formation of a new, potential coalition, will maintain a polite and rational line, and will not artificially delay the [official[ announcement of the election results," President Karis went on.

The provisional election results will need official confirmation in the coming days, following appeals, recounts etc.

"People expect a quick solution to or relief of various economic, social and security-related concerns," the president went on.

EKRE leader Martin Helme stated Sunday night that his party would be taking the matter of the e-vote to court.

The head of state will host meetings at Kadriorg with the leaders of all six parties elected to the Riigikogu Sunday: The Reform Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the Center Party, Eesti 200, the Social Democrats (SDE) and Isamaa.

The president is constitutionally tasked with appointing a prime ministerial candidate, usually the leader of the party which won the most seats, ie. Reform this time.

Estonia is in the meantime not without an administration; the Reform/SDE/Isamaa coalition, in office since last July, remains so on a provisional basis and rubber stamps things until the advent of the new coalition.

More information on this coalition formation process, from a constitutional perspective, is here.

