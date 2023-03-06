Eesti 200 deputy chair: Hoping for seat at coalition negotiating table

News
Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200).
Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

After its first successful election to the Riigikogu on Sunday, Eesti 200 hopes to be invited to coalition talks by the election-winning Reform Party, Eesti 200 deputy chair Hendrik Johannes Terras said in an appearance on ETV morning program "Terevisioon" on Monday.

Terras said that Eesti 200 hasn't currently ruled out possible cooperation in a government coalition with anyone except the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). According to him, Eesti 200 is awaiting the Reform Party board's decision regarding with whom they want to hold coalition negotiations.

"We hope to be at the table," he said.

"Party boards are convening; we'll be going over all possible options we have," Terras said. "We'll discuss things among ourselves and then we'll continue communicating with other parties."

According to the deputy party chair, Estonian politics need new players.

"Of course we have work to do now that we've received a mandate," Terras said. "We have to work hard and show people what we're capable of. I think new blood is important in politics; that's also why we've [established] Eesti 200 — to bring fresh ideas and new people into politics and solve things from slightly different angles."

According to Terras, should Eesti 200 get the invite to coalition negotiations, the party's priorities will be implementing Estonia's nationwide education reform and the development of green energy, but he also confirmed that there's room for negotiation on all of the issues included in the party's platform.

"So it tends to be the case in coalition governments — that there are priorities you want included in the coalition agreement," he explained. "To achieve that, you might have to give way on other points."

Should the party end up in Estonia's next government, Eesti 200 would be interested in the minister of education portfolio.

With 81,347 votes in all, the previously nonparliamentary Eesti 200 came in fourth overall in the 2023 Riigikogu elections, earning 13.3 percent of the vote and 14 mandates in the 101-seat Riigikogu, according to the latest election results info published on valimised.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:15

Election result worst for Isamaa ministers

11:49

Statistics: Estonia's 2022 average monthly wages up 8.9 percent to €1,685

11:17

Parempoolsed qualifies for state budget support after election

10:42

Number of women MPs elected to Riigikogu rises to 30 percent of total

10:28

Eesti 200 deputy chair: Hoping for seat at coalition negotiating table

10:16

Provisional list of elected MPs publishes

09:47

EKRE vice-chair: Curious Estonia only European state to put faith in e-vote

08:57

Only three MPs clinch seats out of six on offer in Ida-Viru County

08:46

Reform Party secretary general: We have no red lines on coalition talks

08:19

President: Elected parties must start coalition negotiations right away

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01:24

Reform Party takes landslide win in 2023 Riigikogu elections Updated

05.03

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections Updated

05.03

2023 Riigikogu elections voter turnout 63.7 percent Updated

01:13

Top six takeaways from Estonia's 2023 Riigikogu elections

04.03

'It's literally everywhere': Foreigners in Tartu discuss Estonian elections

05.03

New turnout record set during Estonia's Riigikogu elections

00:18

Helme: E-voting not serious

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: