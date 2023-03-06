SDE leader: Party can benefit from being in opposition

Lauri Läänemets.
Lauri Läänemets. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Lauri Läänemets, chair of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), told the morning program "Terevisioon" that the party is prepared to take part in the next government coalition, but being in the opposition could be useful as well.

Läänemets said his party expected a better result in the elections but the nine seats they received were not bad.

He said that if the Reform Party makes such a proposal, SDE is ready to work in the new government coalition; however, SDE could also go into opposition.

"If the Reform Party makes a proposal to Eesti 200, a third party will certainly be required and the Social Democratic Party is one possibility, both because to the logic of numbers and the fact that we have had pretty good cooperation in the past," Läänemets said.

"Opposition is also useful; it is where the party grows, where the world view is advanced and where the next elections are planned," he said, underlining that the party is ready for both government coalition and opposition roles.

Läänemets said that the social democrats do not have any red lines when it comes to forming a governing coalition but the income inequality is a key issue for them.

"If a coalition is formed with the Social Democratic Party, there must be some sort of solution or response to the wage gap, because prices have risen and people are struggling. It is up to the government to deal with this issue," he said.

Martin Helme, chair of EKRE, promised on Sunday after the election results were announced that he would challenge the e-voting results in court. Läänemets responded that EKRE is looking for an external cause for its poor performance.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

