Election result worst for Isamaa ministers

Two Isamaa ministers, Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg and Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Kristjan Järvan, were the least successful ministers in the coalition government of the Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party.

Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) received 367 votes in Tallinn's Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine districts; Danilson-Järg (Isamaa) received only 408 votes in Tallinn's Mustamae and Nõmme districts.

Both were Isamaa's "new ministers," taking office in the summer of 2022 when a new coalition was formed. They did not participate in the previous election. Daily Postimees wrote at the time that the selection of Järvan and Danilson-Järg demonstrated Parvel Pruunsilla's influence on the Isamaa party. The public was most familiar with Järvan as an advocate for voluntary second pension pillar and Danilson-Jarg as an advocate for population issues.

Peep Peterson a the SDE's election night on March 5, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Minister of Health and Labor Peep Peterson (SDE), who earned 754 votes in Pärnu County, can likewise be regarded a less fortunate one. The Social Democrats have sent a candidate from elsewhere to Pärnu for multiple election cycles but have now been successful. Now is the time for the party to do some soul-searching in order to find and cultivate strong local players.

In the middle ground

Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE) received just under a thousand votes (994), but she cannot be called a loser. Given that the Social Democrats had long anticipated Katri Raik to be their front-runner in Ida-Viru County, and the fact that Ida-Viru County is a challenging region for any ethnic Estonian candidate, Hartman's result may be considered rather good.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets, leader of the Social Democratic Party, received 1,730 votes in Järva and Viljandi. Nonetheless, his performance in his own district was inferior to that of party colleague Helmen Küt, leading with 2098 votes. Läänemets entered the Riigikogu with a compensation mandate. Also, his results were rather low in comparison to other party leaders.

The Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman (Isamaa), has also won a compensatory mandate with 1,772 votes in the district of Tallinn, which comprises Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine. Not exactly a landslide; the party probably had higher hopes for her.

Riina Solman at the Isamaa's election night party on March 5, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) received 2,218 votes in Tartu, which is a little down from the 2,506 votes he won in the previous election.

Minister of the Environment Madis Kallas (SDE) received 2,254 votes in Hiiu, Lääne and Saaremaa; however, four years previously he won only 812 votes in state elections.

Riina Sikkut (SDE), who lost the Socialist Party leadership election to Läänemets, received more votes in Tallinn's Mustamäe and Nõmme districts than Läänemets, with 2,529 votes. Sikkut ran in a more populous district, so this could be considered fair. On the overall, her results are rather SDE's average.

Election result best for Reform ministers

With 4,384 votes, Finance Minister Annely Akkermann (Reform) received the fewest votes in Pärnu County. However, in comparison to Isamaa and SDE ministers' vote totals, 4384 votes is a strong result.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) won more votes than any other minister from the smaller coalition partners in Estonia's largest district, Harju and Rapla County, with 4,509 votes.

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) received 4,522 votes in the Tallinn districts of Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine.

With 6,235 votes, Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse (Reforms) maintains his leadership in Jõgeva and Reform Party membegeva and Tartu Counties.

Hanno Pevkur (Reform) won a personal mandate in Lääne-Viru County with 6567 votes.

Kaja Kallas and Hanno Pevkur at the Reform's election night party. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Given the circumstances surrounding Nursipalu, moving him from South-East Estonia to Lääne-Viru County in the last elections was a brilliant tactical decision.

And, of course, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who won a record-breaking 31,821 votes in Harju and Rapla County and was the only party leader who received the most votes for her party beyond the electoral threshold.

Mihhail Kõlvart of the Center Party received 14,598 votes, Mart Helme of the EKRE received 6,122 votes, Johanna-Maria Lehtme of Eesti 200 received 5,260 votes, Marina Kaljurand of the SDE received 4,146 votes.

