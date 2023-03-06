Reform Party weighing four coalition options

News
{{1678100280000 | amCalendar}}
Open gallery
67 photos
News

The leadership of the Reform Party, which won the Riigikogu elections, met on Monday morning to discuss the next steps in building a governing coalition. The party leader, Kaja Kallas, said that a decision would be made soon, possibly on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Reform Party won the March 5 parliamentary elections with 31,2 percent of the vote, or 37 mandates in the Riigikogu.

There are four possible coalitions, according to Kallas: the Reform Party and the Center Party; the present coalition of the Reform Party, the Social Democrats and Isamaa; the Reform Party, Eesti 200, and the Social Democrats; and the Reform Party, Eesti 200, and Isamaa.

A four-party coalition, according to Kallas, is theoretically possible but is not a viable solution.

"We weighed the benefits and drawbacks of each of the four options. Some topics had to be discussed with the other parties' leaders before we could make a formal proposal to begin negotiations," she said.

Kallas said she will contact the leaders of the potential coalition partners and then the Reform Party's board will meet again to make a final decision on who to aks for negotiations.

This will take time, according to Kallas, and the Reform Party's leadership is unlikely to meet again on Monday, but it could happen on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Reform Party board also approved the negotiating team, which includes Timo Suslov, Mart Võrklaev, Erkki Keldo and Gerrit Mäesalu.

Kallas also reaffirmed what she said on Sunday, that the party should receive more ministerial seats than its coalition partners based on the election results.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:35

Online votes make up two-thirds of Reform, less than third of EKRE votes

14:50

Eesti Gaas to lower prices from April

14:09

Expert: EKRE miscalculated in seeking sharp confrontation with EDF

13:41

State Electoral Office chief: No election complaints filed yet

13:41

Reform Party weighing four coalition options Updated

12:54

European ombudsman to probe Henrik Hololei free plane ticket claims

12:15

Election result worst for Isamaa ministers

11:49

Statistics: Estonia's 2022 average monthly wages up 8.9 percent to €1,685

11:17

Parempoolsed qualifies for state budget support after election

10:42

Number of women MPs elected to Riigikogu rises to 30 percent of total

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01:24

Reform Party takes landslide win in 2023 Riigikogu elections Updated

05.03

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections Updated

05.03

2023 Riigikogu elections voter turnout 63.7 percent Updated

01:13

Top six takeaways from Estonia's 2023 Riigikogu elections

05.03

New turnout record set during Estonia's Riigikogu elections

04.03

'It's literally everywhere': Foreigners in Tartu discuss Estonian elections

00:18

Helme: E-voting not serious

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: