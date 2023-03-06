Reform Party weighing four coalition options

The leadership of the Reform Party, which won the Riigikogu elections, met on Monday morning to discuss the next steps in building a governing coalition. The party leader, Kaja Kallas, said that a decision would be made soon, possibly on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Reform Party won the March 5 parliamentary elections with 31,2 percent of the vote, or 37 mandates in the Riigikogu.

There are four possible coalitions, according to Kallas: the Reform Party and the Center Party; the present coalition of the Reform Party, the Social Democrats and Isamaa; the Reform Party, Eesti 200, and the Social Democrats; and the Reform Party, Eesti 200, and Isamaa.

A four-party coalition, according to Kallas, is theoretically possible but is not a viable solution.

"We weighed the benefits and drawbacks of each of the four options. Some topics had to be discussed with the other parties' leaders before we could make a formal proposal to begin negotiations," she said.

Kallas said she will contact the leaders of the potential coalition partners and then the Reform Party's board will meet again to make a final decision on who to aks for negotiations.

This will take time, according to Kallas, and the Reform Party's leadership is unlikely to meet again on Monday, but it could happen on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Reform Party board also approved the negotiating team, which includes Timo Suslov, Mart Võrklaev, Erkki Keldo and Gerrit Mäesalu.

Kallas also reaffirmed what she said on Sunday, that the party should receive more ministerial seats than its coalition partners based on the election results.

