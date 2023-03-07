Tsahkna: Our goal is not to hand cash out to voters

Eesti 200 board member Margus Tsahkna said that should a coalition between the Reform Party, Social Democrats and Eesti 200 materialize, he hopes it will be an alliance of reforms and bold decisions as opposed to simply handing out cash to voters.

"I believe these coalition talks will not be easy, especially in terms of subject matter. Eesti 200 wants to get necessary reforms done. Our goal is not to go and hand out money to our voters, that is not what we have been given a mandate for," Tsahkna said.

"As an established cost-cutter, I want to know how much money Estonia has in the first place. When coalition talks start tomorrow, we first need to get an idea of the situation in the taxpayer's wallet. And my estimates suggest the situation is quite poor," he added.

Tsahkna said that Estonia allowed expenses to run away back in 2017. "There is no one culprit, while the fact remains we need to address it. Eesti 200 will sport a down-to-earth approach at these negotiations," the politician remarked.

Tsahkna suggested that should the coalition of the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and SDE happen, topics such as the rights of same-sex couples and support for Ukraine will no longer be contested.

"What definitely interests Eesti 200 voters is whether we will introduce change to the education, social and healthcare systems, whether we can get the green transition done."

The Reform Party decided on Tuesday evening to propose coalition talks to Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party.

The board of Eesti 200 will meet to discuss Reform's proposal at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!