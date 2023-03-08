Gallery: Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 start coalition negotiations

Election winner Reform started negotiations with the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Eesti 200 on Wednesday at Stenbock House.

The parties will discuss the negotiations' general principles and technical details today. A press conference will be held at 6 p.m.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance will give an overview of the country's financial situation.

In the coming days, topics such as defense, education and social affairs will be raised as the parties try to create a governing agreement.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has said she wants the current coalition to last the entire four-year period between elections.

In recent years, coalitions have tended to last between 18 months and two years. There were three different governments during the last term (2019-2023).

At the election, six parties won seats. EKRE, Center and Isamaa are currently excluded from negotiations.

A coalition between Reform, SDE and Eesti 200 would have 60 seats, a decent majority in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

--

