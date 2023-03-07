Helme: Reform to treat Eesti 200 and SDE to endless humiliation

Leader of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Martin Helme said that the Reform Party decided to include Eesti 200 and SDE in its coalition to damage them as competitors and eventually throw them overboard.

"The Reform Party has two systematic qualities. The first is taking advantage of partners. It's like a black widow spider. Whenever Reform marries someone [in a coalition], it has a disastrous effect on that partner," Helme said.

The EKRE chairman suggested that it makes sense for Reform to try and harm its liberal competition.

"It is a logical move to saddle Eesti 200 and SDE with government responsibility to make them look bad for the next elections."

The other thing to keep in mind is Reform's unlimited haughtiness, Helme remarked.

"And this limitless arrogance has now been given a boost through the election result. Ruling with them will be endless humiliation for their partners. That is why I do not see this coalition lasting long."

Helme said that everyone is aware of the Reform Party's political technological pattern of betraying and swapping out their partners.

"Therefore, I definitely do not expect the government to make it to the next elections," the EKRE leader suggested.

--

