Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

News
{{1678180140000 | amCalendar}}
Reform Party chair Kaja Kallas speaking at a press conference on Monday. March 6, 2023.
Reform Party chair Kaja Kallas speaking at a press conference on Monday. March 6, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The 2023 Riigikogu election-winning Reform Party has decided to invite Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) to initiate coalition talks, Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kaja Kallas announced at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The Reform Party, which won 37 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu, decided in favor of extending the invitation to coalition talks to Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats at a party board meeting Tuesday morning.

Should this coalition materialize and form Estonia's next government, it would command 60 seats in the Riigikogu.

Addressing the press, Kallas explained that Reform had the most in common with these two parties. "Security, the green transition and people's welfare ended up the deciding factors," she highlighted.

She also noted that she proposed that coalition talks begin Wednesday already. "My proposal is to start coalition talks tomorrow with Ministry of Finance officials providing an overview of financial opportunities," she said.

Kallas said that the other parties also understood Reform's wish that ministerial portfolios in the government be delegated proportionally between the three parties, rather than split evenly.

On the subject of issues discussed, Kallas said that crucial to the Reform Party is the elimination of the "tax hump," or bracket creep — where nominal wages and income taxes go up, but without an increase in real income — as this received a mandate in this year's elections as well.

The Reform Party board discussed four possible coalition combinations on Monday, but at the time had not yet reached a decision regarding who to invite to coalition talks.

The four combinations weighed by the election-winning party were Reform and the Center Party (37+16 mandates, 53 total); the current coalition, i.e. Reform, SDE and Isamaa (37+9+8 mandates, 54 total); Reform, Eesti 200 and the SDE (37+14+9 mandates, 60 total) as well as Reform, Eesti 200 and Isamaa (37+14+8, 59 total).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:08

Ida-Viru County vote magnet: They paid for accommodation and tickets

11:50

Narva mayor on Ida-Viru County election results: Strong signal from voters

11:24

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks Updated

11:22

President declines to pass Soviet monuments law, citing unconstitutionality

10:47

February food prices: Groceries far more expensive than a year ago

09:43

Kaia Kanepi drops three spots in WTA rankings, to 51st

09:19

Consumer Price Index climbed 17.6 percent in a year

09:00

Politico: Henrik Hololei approved own free Qatar flights, accommodation

08:21

Prime minister: Eesti 200 clearly a voter expectation for coalition

06.03

Center Party holds discussions about how to move forward

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

06.03

Reform Party takes landslide win in 2023 Riigikogu elections Updated

06.03

Reform Party weighing four coalition options Updated

06.03

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections Updated

06.03

Top six takeaways from Estonia's 2023 Riigikogu elections

06.03

Expert: EKRE miscalculated in seeking sharp confrontation with EDF

06.03

Riigikogu candidate questioned by border guard after returning from Russia

04.03

Lihtsad uudised 4. märtsil

06.03

Statistics: Estonia's 2022 average monthly wages up 8.9 percent to €1,685

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: