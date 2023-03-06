Justice chancellor: Audit reports show no problems with e-voting

Audit reports and studies show there are no reasons to doubt Estonia's e-voting process, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said on Monday. EKRE has criticized online voting after its disappointing election result.

Madise told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the process has been checked in the past.

"A system is built, then it is tested to ensure that it really counts the votes as they were cast," she said. Votes can only be decrypted by several members of the election commission working together.

On Sunday evening, EKRE chairman Martin Helme blamed e-voting for the party's worse-than-expected performance and promised to challenge the results in court.

Before the e-vote results were announced the party was in the lead. But this is because EKRE's voters mostly cast paper votes rather than e-votes, whereas almost 70 percent of Reform's voters cast online ballots.

Helme called for the process to be made public.

"It needs to be made public how the votes come in, where they come from and how they were counted. And once we have seen it, we will be able to say whether the elections were fair or not. If they say you can't look inside, believe the result, then these were not real elections," said Helme.

On Monday, the Electoral Committee carried out its obligatory e-vote recount and arrived at the same result as on Sunday.

State Electoral Office chairman Oliver Kase said Helme has submitted a request for the relevant data.

National Electoral Committee chairman Oliver Kask said that the process is quick and the Supreme Court has seven days to resolve disputes.

EKRE is vocally skeptical about e-voting and encourages its supporters to vote on paper.

When EKRE was in government (2019-2021), it formed a working group of experts to look into the issue.

It is possible to attend both the e-vote count on election day and the recount the following day.

--

