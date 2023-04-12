Opposition: New government does not deserve 100 criticism-free days

The new Reform, Eesti 200 and SDE coalition does not deserve 100 criticism-free days, opposition MP Jaanus Karilaid (Center) said on Wednesday. The new government will take office on Monday.

Today, Reform Party Chairman Kaja Kallas won a vote in the Riigikogu to form the new government. Fifty-nine MPs voted in favor and 38 members were against.

Opposition MPs are not happy as parties are seen to have broken promises they made before last month's election.

Karilaid said the government cannot hope for 100 days without criticism. Many questions still remain unanswered, he told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"How to get the economy going, how to pay higher wages, how to find extra money for health care — these are all unanswered questions. And in this situation, yes, I think the government does not deserve 100 [criticism-free] days. And no doubt the opposition will start its work from day one," he said.

Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Isamaa's Urmas Reinsalu said foreign and defense policy should be a priority and his party agrees with the new government on these issues.

But he said Reform, the biggest party in the new coalition, has changed its tune after the election, especially on tax rises.

"I hope that the government will abandon this planned cascade of taxes. Although the likely political logic is that they will try to get it done as quickly as possible so that people's resentment will be forgotten. However, I would urge them to engage in a dialogue with society, interest groups and the opposition," said Reinsalu.

On Monday, Kallas will become prime minister for the third time. Future ministers will be presented to the president, who appoints the government.

"Every government has its pluses and minuses, and every player at the table has their own strengths and weaknesses," she told AK. "The negotiations have been substantive. I hope that the cooperation in the new government will be just as substantive."

--

