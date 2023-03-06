Online votes make up two-thirds of Reform, less than third of EKRE votes

Online voting in the 2023 Riigikogu elections on Saturday evening. March 4, 2023.
Online voting in the 2023 Riigikogu elections on Saturday evening. March 4, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Based on State Electoral Office (RVT) records, ERR calculated that 68 percent of votes for the Reform Party were cast electronically in the 2023 Riigikogu elections; in contrast, just 28 percent of voters to vote for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) did so online.

Not far behind Reform was Eesti 200, nearly 65 percent of votes for whom were cast electronically.

Online voters were also in the majority for Parempoolsed with nearly 59 percent, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with nearly 59 percent and the Estonian Greens with nearly 58 percent.

Votes for Isamaa were cast nearly equally online and by paper ballot, with online votes accounting for just over 49 percent of total votes received.

At the opposite end, less than 31 percent of all votes for the Center Party were cast online, while 28 percent of EKRE voters and less than 17 percent of Estonian United Left Party (EÜVP) voters voted electronically in the 2023 Riigikogu elections.

Nearly 24 percent of those who voted for independent candidates did so online.

In all, 312,181 people voted online in the 2023 Riigikogu elections, accounting for just over half of all 610,320 ballots cast, according to the latest data from the RVT.

This set a new online voting record for Estonia as well as marked the first time that more than half of all votes cast in an election have been cast online.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

