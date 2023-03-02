Estonian president casts e-vote in Riigikogu elections

President Alar Karis cast his e-vote in the Riigikogu election's advance voting period from Põlva County in south Estonia on Thursday.

The head of state submitted his digital ballot from Kiidjärvi Library at a free internet point.

He told "Aktuaalne kaamera" he had studied all the lists and parties before making a choice.

"I chose a candidate today who I thought would bring some fresh blood and a bit of fresh air so that things wouldn't be so settled and stagnant," he said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) was filmed submitting her digital vote at a Tallinn bookshop on Wednesday.

Kaja Kallas casting her e-vote, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Source: ERR

As of Thursday evening, more than 245,000 people have participated in the election.

The majority - 177,000 - had voted online and 67,000 on paper at polling stations. This is 26.7 percent of all eligible voters.

Voting ends on Sunday evening.

