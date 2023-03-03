Advance voting passes 344,000 on Friday evening

More than 344,000 people have voted in Estonia's Riigikogu election since advance voting opened on Monday morning.

The majority — 235,053 — have cast an e-vote while 108,097 people visited a polling station, data from the Electoral Commission shows.

In total, 344,208 voters participated in the election which is 35.6 percent of the eligible electorate.

Advance voting ends on Saturday and election day is Sunday. E-voting closes at 8 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The data was correct at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

