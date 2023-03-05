Voter turnout lowest again in Ida-Viru County

Ida-Viru County stood out again with the lowest voter turnout in the 2023 Riigikogu elections. Local people believe Estonia does not take enough of an interest in the region.

In the polling station set up in the wine shed of the Mäetaguse Manor in Alutaguse Municipality around ten people voted in the first half-hour of the station being open.

"The Riigikogu is far away for country folk. Local elections see a much greater voter turnout than parliamentary ones," said Lehti Targijainen, head of the local electoral committee.

Targijainen said that election compasses helped her make her decision.

"I have been a particular party's supporter for a long time, while I have voted somewhat differently in the last two elections. I want new parties to make the parliament," she offered.

By noon, around a hundred voters had turned up at the polling station in the Jõhvi Concert Hall.

"I gave my vote to a person who keeps their word. Not straight away, of course. Because, as the saying goes, Moscow wasn't built in one go. I believe voter turnout is low in Ida-Viru County because there are a lot of Russian speaking people here," Tatjana Iljina said.

Four years ago, Ida-Viru County yielded seven Riigikogu mandates. Due to a drop in the number of voting-age citizens, just six mandates will be coming from Ida-Viru County this time for which 65 candidates are vying.

--

