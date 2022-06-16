Gallery: First section of Estonia's eastern border handed over to PPA

Builders Merko Ehitus Eesti and GRK Infra ceremonially handed over a 23.5-kilometer section of Estonia's new eastern border infrastructure to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on Thursday — an entire year ahead of schedule.

In May 2020, the PPA signed a contract with Merko Ehitus Eesti and GRK Infra for the construction of the first section of Estonia's new eastern border infrastructure, starting at its southeasternmost point. Construction on this 23.5-kilometer section — running from the point where Estonia, Latvia and Russia meet through the border checkpoint at Luhamaa — was slated to last through 2023, but favorable weather conditions and smart planning allowed it to be finished a year early, the PPA said in a press release.

"Diverse and complex natural conditions have provided us with ample engineering challenges in building the border," Merko Ehitus Eesti board chairman Ivo Volkov said, also praising cooperation with the PPA as a customer in turn for contributing to a smooth process.

While the PPA had budgeted up to €20 million including tax for construction of this first section of the border, the final price tag also came in nearly €1 million cheaper.

Construction on the second section of the border, the contract for which was likewise won by Merko and GRK Infra, is already underway.

A procurement for the first border section's monitoring equipment is likewise currently ongoing, and the PPA hopes to sign a contract with the winner by the end of the year.

Watch the PPA's up-close look at the recently completed eastern border below.

