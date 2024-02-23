X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia undecided on support for Mark Rutte as next NATO chief

News
Mark Rutte
Mark Rutte Source: SCANPIX/EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
News

Estonia does not yet have a position on supporting Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte's candidacy for the next NATO Secretary General, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Rutte is the leading candidate for the job, which does not have a formal application process, to replace Jens Stoltenberg whose term ends in October

Media reports suggest more than 20 Allies back Rutte for the role, including the USA, Germany, the UK, and France. Eastern flank countries appear to be more skeptical.

Estonia has not yet formed a position.

"Consultations between the Allies on the choice of a new secretary general are still ongoing. It is a decision that requires consensus, it cannot be taken lightly or hastily, and will therefore take time to reach. Estonia aims to have a decision on the appointment of a new secretary general by the time of the Washington Summit this summer," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ERR.

NATO members want to agree on the new chief by this year's summit in Washington.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins have previously expressed interest in the role. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also announced he is also considering it on Thursday.

Rutte has been prime minister of the Netherlands since 2010. During that time the country's defense spending has never hit the 2 percent of GDP target agreed by Allies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:15

State built €145 million worth of new state secondary schools in five years

19:42

Riigikogu votes down bill to ban local government electoral alliances

18:33

EDF Colonel: Tempo of Russia's operations has reduced over last week

18:16

Estonia undecided on support for Mark Rutte as next NATO chief

17:55

Gallery: Konstantin Päts' 150th anniversary marked in Tallinn

17:31

Ministry completes draft raising compulsory schooling age to 18

16:54

Entrepreneurs calling on state to reduce bureaucracy

16:25

European Union ramps up sanctions against Russia

15:50

Kaja Kallas: The state alone cannot shoulder all the responsibility

14:44

Turu-uuringute ratings: Center Party fell to 8 percent support in February

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car

22.02

Estonia gains 95 islands, but loses 4 square kilometers with updated map

21.02

Former students accuse figure skating coach Anna Levandi of abuse

09:45

Delfi: Bolt driver leaves scene of central Tallinn accident

09:11

Incoming EDF chief: Restricting use of weapons donated to Ukraine a foolish move

22.02

Researchers: Estonia could be divided into two zones to get more EU support

22.02

Prime minister: I will not be watching president's televised Independence Day speech

11:42

State struggling to find buyers for several major Tallinn properties

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: