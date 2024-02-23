Estonia undecided on support for Mark Rutte as next NATO chief

Estonia does not yet have a position on supporting Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte's candidacy for the next NATO Secretary General, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Rutte is the leading candidate for the job, which does not have a formal application process, to replace Jens Stoltenberg whose term ends in October

Media reports suggest more than 20 Allies back Rutte for the role, including the USA, Germany, the UK, and France. Eastern flank countries appear to be more skeptical.

Estonia has not yet formed a position.

"Consultations between the Allies on the choice of a new secretary general are still ongoing. It is a decision that requires consensus, it cannot be taken lightly or hastily, and will therefore take time to reach. Estonia aims to have a decision on the appointment of a new secretary general by the time of the Washington Summit this summer," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ERR.

NATO members want to agree on the new chief by this year's summit in Washington.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins have previously expressed interest in the role. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also announced he is also considering it on Thursday.

Rutte has been prime minister of the Netherlands since 2010. During that time the country's defense spending has never hit the 2 percent of GDP target agreed by Allies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!