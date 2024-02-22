X

Estonian Independence Day begins with flag raising ceremony

News
The Estonian flag was raised at Pikk Hermann at Toompea at 7.32 a.m. on February 24, 2022.
The Estonian flag was raised at Pikk Hermann at Toompea at 7.32 a.m. on February 24, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's 106th Independence Day (February 24) will start at 7:34 a.m. when the flag is raised in the Governor's Garden at Toompea in Tallinn. Everyone is welcome to attend the flag raising ceremony.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) will deliver a speech at the ceremony, Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Urmas Viilma will say a blessing, and Markus Andreas Auling, Student of the Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre, will read out the Estonian Declaration of Independence.

Former presidents, representatives of constitutional institutions and the diplomatic corps, the Estonian Flag Association and the leadership of the Defence Forces and the Defence League have been invited to the ceremony.

The flag guards of academic associations, patriotic organizations, and schools will attend the ceremony in the Governor's Garden.

The choirs of the Estonian Male Choir Association, and Tallinn Police Orchestra will perform "Eesti lipp" ("Flag of Estonia", music by Enn Võrk, words by Martin Lipp), "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit" ("God Save Estonia", music by Juhan Aavik, words by Aleksander Leopold Raudkepp), "Jää vabaks, Eesti meri" ("Stay Free, Estonian Sea!", by Viktor Konstantin Oxford), and "Kodumaa" ("Homeland", music by Raimond Kull, words by Mihkel Veske).

The ceremony will end at around 8:06 a.m.

ETV, ETV2 with sign language translation and ETV+ will broadcast the ceremony live.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

