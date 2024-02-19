X

Tallinn offering free legal advice consultations throughout 2024

News
Harju Court.
Harju Court. Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei
News

Tallinn will give residents across the capital free legal advice on 17 consultation days this year in Estonian, Russian, and English.

Free legal advice is given about family law, inheritance law, obligations law, contract law, employment law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement proceedings, and issues related to housing associations, as well as interactions with local governments or state agencies.

This year, specialists from the Estonian Lawyers Union – notaries, jurists, advocates, and bailiffs – will provide the legal advice. Consultations will be available in Estonian, Russian, and English. No pre-registration is required.

In February, sessions take place on February 22 and 29 in Nõmme and Haabersti. 

City Secretary Priit Lello said free legal advice has been accessible to residents for years but has become more frequent and flexible.

"All residents of Tallinn are welcome to attend the consultation days, where they can receive initial legal consultation on various legal issues. Everyone deserves fair treatment and protection of their rights and interests, regardless of their financial ability to hire a lawyer or advocate," he added. 

Last year, 392 residents of Tallinn utilized the free legal advice service.

The most inquiries were about inheritance law (138), followed by obligations law (70), family law (62), and issues related to housing associations (58). Services were provided in Estonian to 138 people, in Russian to 252 people, and in English to two individuals. 

In 2024, residents can receive free legal advice (attendance is possible on any date regardless of which district one lives in) at: 

Nõmme

On February 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and October 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nõmme District Government (Valdeku 13).

Haabersti

On February 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 pm, April 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and November 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Haabersti District Government (Ehitajate tee 109A/2).

 Pirita

On March 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and October 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pirita District Government (Kloostri tee 6).

Põhja-Tallinn

On March 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and June 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Põhja-Tallinn District Government (Kari 13).

Kesklinn

On April 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and November 14 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tallinna Kesklinna Sotsiaalkeskus (City Centre Social Center) at Liivalaia 32.

Mustamäe

On May 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and November 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mustamäe District Government (Vilde tee 118).

Lasnamäe

On May 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and September 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lasnamäe District Government (Pallasti 54).

Kristiine

On June 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and September 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kristiine District Government (Metalli 5).

More information is available on the website at www.tallinn.ee/oigusnoustamine.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

