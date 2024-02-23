X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Viljar Jaamu elected Tallinn city council second deputy chair

News
Viljar Jaamu at a Tallinn city council sitting.
Viljar Jaamu at a Tallinn city council sitting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Viljar Jaamu (Reform) has been elected second deputy chair by Tallinn city council, ending a standoff on the issue which has been going on since last spring.

Thursday's council vote was as per the regulations held as a secret ballot, though 65 deputies voted, with a majority of at least 40 required at the 79-seat council in order to secure election.

Jaamu had been presented as a joint candidate from all four opposition parties: Reform, Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Eesti 200, meaning earlier disputes on who to nominate had been shelved.

The position of second deputy council chair, ie. deputy speaker, traditionally belongs to the opposition in Tallinn.

The Center Party has ruled over the capital for 20 years, though more recently in coalition with the Social Democrats (SDE). Attention is also likely to be paid to the latter party since the election of Jaamu and the accompanying opposition agreement is likely the precursor to the toppling of Center's hegemony in Tallinn.

As reported by ERR News, Reform's new Tallinn leader, both in the council and at the party's office in the capital, Pärtel-Peeter Pere, has said the development is one step toward that outcome.

Unity was not met last year on another Reform councilor, Sander Andla, which, EKRE itself says, was due to that party withdrawing from an agreement, and not joining a replacement one which would have seen Ivi Eenmaa (Reform) getting the nod.

Finally in early February, consensus was met on Viljar Jaamu, who heads up Reform's Lasnamäe branch.

Jaamu will be remunerated just over €1,750 per month for taking on the role (he is not a sitting councilor).

Jaamu's resume includes having worked on Tallink Grupp's board and as board chair at development agency the EAS.

Another development due to take place at the city council is the return of Andre Hanimägi from mid-March. Hanimägi's powers as a councilor are currently suspended, but in the meantime he has joined SDE. This will reduce Center's council seat tally by one, to 33. SDE have nine seats giving the coalition 42 seats at the 79-seat chamber.

Council chair is Maris Sild (SDE), while Marek Jürgenson (Center) is first deputy chair.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:42

State struggling to find buyers for several major Tallinn properties

11:09

Statistics: Construction volumes down 6 percent in 2023

10:28

Gallery: President Karis promotes Andrus Merilo to Brigadier General

09:45

Delfi: Bolt driver leaves scene of central Tallinn accident

09:11

Incoming EDF chief: Restricting use of weapons donated to Ukraine a foolish move

08:32

ERR's Merilin Pärli presented with news story of the year award

07:45

Viljar Jaamu elected Tallinn city council second deputy chair

22.02

Interactive theater 'Punishment?!' produced by ministry of justice premieres in Estonia

22.02

Shorter sentences mean that prisoners will not be able to learn a trade

22.02

Researchers: Estonia could be divided into two zones to get more EU support

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car

22.02

Estonia gains 95 islands, but loses 4 square kilometers with updated map

21.02

Former students accuse figure skating coach Anna Levandi of abuse

22.02

Prime minister: I will not be watching president's televised Independence Day speech

21.02

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus

22.02

Researchers: Estonia could be divided into two zones to get more EU support

21.02

Banksy Ukraine video installation 'Murals' to be shown in Tallinn

21.02

FSB reportedly ask travelers crossing Estonian border about attitudes towards EU

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: