Viljar Jaamu elected Tallinn city council second deputy chair

Viljar Jaamu (Reform) has been elected second deputy chair by Tallinn city council, ending a standoff on the issue which has been going on since last spring.

Thursday's council vote was as per the regulations held as a secret ballot, though 65 deputies voted, with a majority of at least 40 required at the 79-seat council in order to secure election.

Jaamu had been presented as a joint candidate from all four opposition parties: Reform, Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Eesti 200, meaning earlier disputes on who to nominate had been shelved.

The position of second deputy council chair, ie. deputy speaker, traditionally belongs to the opposition in Tallinn.

The Center Party has ruled over the capital for 20 years, though more recently in coalition with the Social Democrats (SDE). Attention is also likely to be paid to the latter party since the election of Jaamu and the accompanying opposition agreement is likely the precursor to the toppling of Center's hegemony in Tallinn.

As reported by ERR News, Reform's new Tallinn leader, both in the council and at the party's office in the capital, Pärtel-Peeter Pere, has said the development is one step toward that outcome.

Unity was not met last year on another Reform councilor, Sander Andla, which, EKRE itself says, was due to that party withdrawing from an agreement, and not joining a replacement one which would have seen Ivi Eenmaa (Reform) getting the nod.

Finally in early February, consensus was met on Viljar Jaamu, who heads up Reform's Lasnamäe branch.

Jaamu will be remunerated just over €1,750 per month for taking on the role (he is not a sitting councilor).

Jaamu's resume includes having worked on Tallink Grupp's board and as board chair at development agency the EAS.

Another development due to take place at the city council is the return of Andre Hanimägi from mid-March. Hanimägi's powers as a councilor are currently suspended, but in the meantime he has joined SDE. This will reduce Center's council seat tally by one, to 33. SDE have nine seats giving the coalition 42 seats at the 79-seat chamber.

Council chair is Maris Sild (SDE), while Marek Jürgenson (Center) is first deputy chair.

