Jüri Ratas, Arvo Aller rival candidates for Riigikogu deputy speaker post

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is putting forward MP and former rural affairs minister Arvo Aller for Thursday's Riigikogu board elections.

This means Aller will be running against former speaker, former prime minister and current second deputy speaker Jüri Ratas (Isamaa), while the picture is further complicated by the wave of defections from the Center Party, including that of Ratas himself, since last September.

Isamaa, the Reform Party and the Social Democrats (SDE) have all been the beneficiaries of the exodus of Center MPs, while three former Center members now sitting as independents also have to be added into the mix.

The re-election on Thursday of Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) as speaker, and Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) as first deputy speaker, both nominated by their parties, seems highly likely.

Greater intrigue surrounds the second deputy speaker post, officially titled the Riigikogu Vice-President.

While this is traditionally held by an opposition member, that there are two names, ie. Aller and Ratas – the latter has held the position up to now, means there is no unifying opposition candidate.

As for how the voting will go, since Ratas left the Center Party, he cannot count on the support of its six MPs who are likely to get behind Aller.

The latter can count on 23 votes in total (those of his own party's 17 MPs, the six Center MPs plus independent Kalle Grünthal).

Jüri Ratas (Isamaa). Source: ERR

Ratas can expect all the other nine Isamaa MPs to vote for him (including former Center chief whip Jaanus Karilaid), but it is not clear which way two of the other recent departures from Center will lean; namely Enn Eesmaa and Kersti Sarapuu, both independents.

If they do vote for Ratas, who then obtains the support of all other Center leavers, namely Tanel Kiik, Jaak Aab, Ester Karuse, Andre Hanimägi (all of whom joined SDE) and Tõnis Mölder (now an independent), he would get 17 votes.

Ultimately it would come down to how coalition MPs would vote, as to who would become the next second deputy speaker.

If all nine SDE MPs voted for Ratas, that would tip the balance in his favor.

The Board of the Riigikogu consists of the President of the Riigikogu and the two vice presidents. The new board is being elected due to the term of the current composition coming to an end.

The vote will be via secret ballot and will be held across two rounds on Thursday, April 4. The first round consists of the vote on the speaker, the second, on the two deputies.

The three coalition parties together (Reform, SDE and Eesti 200) between them have 60 seats, meaning Hussar and Kivimägi being returned is practically guaranteed.

As for Ratas and Aller, this is not the first time in recent years the opposition has not been in agreement on the second deputy speaker post.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!