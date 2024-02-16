Opposition still struggling to find agreement on Riigikogu deputy speaker

Who will become the next second deputy Riigikogu speaker is much more in question ahead of April's vote than is the case for the rest of the Riigikogu board, since the three opposition parties are unable to find consensus on a candidate.

The Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement gives the Rigiikog speaker post to Eesti 200, in this case Lauri Hussar, and the position of first deputy speaker to the Reform Party (currently Toomas Kivimägi).

Eesti 200 Riigikogu chief whip, Toomas Uibo, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK): "My personal stance is that he can definitely continue. Lauri has been a very good Riigikogu speaker. He has always looked for solutions to problems, and has sought consensus."

Toomas Kivimägi is also most continue in his post as first deputy speaker, AK reported.

Erkki Keldo, Reform's Riigikogu chief whip, said: "Currently it would appear that Toomas Kivimägi is our candidate for deputy chairman. Toomas has done a very good job, and has proven to be balanced."

EKRE chair Martin Helme told AK that the position of the second deputy speaker should go to his party as the largest opposition party by seats, adding that EKRE is to submit a candidate, though this needn't be Helme himself, he added.

With Jüri Ratas, Center's loss was Isamaa's gain, and the latter's Riigikogh chief whip, Priit Sibul, spoke highly of Ratas' performance in the role so far.

"He also has lengthy experience compared with other members of the Riigikogu board today," Sibul went on.

Ratas was previously Riigikogu speaker, 2021-2023.

As for Center, it is in no hurry to make its decision, and is also unlikely to back Ratas after his defection.

The party's deputy whip, Lauri Laats, said party members " have been asked for their thoughts. But there is still time for that."

In order to return as deputy speaker, Ratas would need t oreceive cotes from coalition MPs.

However, since Ratas reportedly turned down an offer to join SDE, it may be that no votes here can be counted upon – though this is complicated still by the fact that four of the Center defectors, including Tanel Kiik, formerly Ratas' office manager, joined SDE.

Erkki Keldo said: "Generally, the opposition has been able to reach agreement [on a candidate]. If they can't this time, they will put up two or more candidates, then you will have to figure out the possible mathematical outcomes."

Both Jüri Ratas and Martin Helme ran as the opposition candidate for the Riigikogu board, in other words the position of deputy speaker; Helme said that while that time, coalition MPs had voted for Ratas (the ballot is a secret one), this time around "it seems they don't have the appetite."

Elections to the Riigikogu board take place across April 4, in two rounds – the first to pick the speaker, and the second, the speaker's two deputies. The second deputy speaker has traditionally gone to an opposition member.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!