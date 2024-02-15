X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Expert: MPs disrupting Riigikogu proceedings can be removed by police

News
Carri Ginter
Carri Ginter Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

If some members of the Riigikogu obstruct MPs from being able to carry out their work, the speaker and police can remove them, said legal scholar Carri Ginter.

Yesterday, several EKRE MPs tried to hold up the work of the parliament during a discussion about car tax by playing loud noises through a speaker.

Ginter said these acts can break the law.

"There is a law on the work and rules of procedure of the Riigikogu, which says that order must prevail in the chamber. It is the responsibility of the Speakers to establish these rules," said Ginter.

"As a citizen, I am embarrassed that understandably frustrated MEPs are trying to find any way to obstruct the work of the Riigikogu and make themselves important. I think that most Estonians do not consider this behavior to be adult behavior," he told Thursday's "Ringvaade".

The situation is far from being over, Ginter believes.

"This is a constitutional debate. If I were the Speaker of the Riigikogu, I would call a meeting with the police, the unit responsible for maintaining order in the Riigikogu, and agree on what would happen the next time something like this happened," said Ginter.

"Imagine if somebody attacks somebody – then nobody would hesitate about the police coming to the rescue at the request of the Speaker. So why are we hesitating now?"

EKRE politicians are blocking the rights of Riigikogu members to do their work, the legal expert said.

"A balance must now be struck – if the destructive actions of one prevent others from exercising their constitutional mandate, then that member of the Riigikogu must be removed from the chamber. Then the court will monitor whether that removal prevented him from exercising his mandate," Ginter said.

"It's not a pleasant task for a policeman, and that is why it needs to be properly thought through, and that is why the Riigikogu has a legal department," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Ringvaade, interviewed by Marko Reikop

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:28

Expert: MPs disrupting Riigikogu proceedings can be removed by police

20:01

Elering: Need to upkeep gas pipelines to Narva, Värska must be assessed

19:33

Estonian defense minister: NATO's regional plans executable if needed

18:59

Top architectural designs for Koidu tänav redevelopment made public

18:26

Slava Ukraini founder still not charged by Prosecutor's Office

17:55

Balticconnector gas pipeline repair work starts in March

17:40

Kallas: Clear boundaries needed between political parties and state affairs

17:26

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

17:01

887 births registered in Estonian in January 2024

16:25

Latvian PM: Baltics seeking unified position on Russian elections

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

14.02

Construction of car tunnel connecting Ülemiste City and downtown stalled

12:43

Regular flights between Tallinn and Dubai to begin from October

13.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia's offensive capabilities near Estonia to increase

12:10

Tallinn to Tartu trains should be significantly faster by end of year

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.02

Baltics summon Russian chargés d'affaires over wanted list Updated

13.02

Kallas on Russia's wanted list: This is a familiar scare tactic

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: