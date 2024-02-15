Expert: MPs disrupting Riigikogu proceedings can be removed by police

If some members of the Riigikogu obstruct MPs from being able to carry out their work, the speaker and police can remove them, said legal scholar Carri Ginter.

Yesterday, several EKRE MPs tried to hold up the work of the parliament during a discussion about car tax by playing loud noises through a speaker.

Ginter said these acts can break the law.

"There is a law on the work and rules of procedure of the Riigikogu, which says that order must prevail in the chamber. It is the responsibility of the Speakers to establish these rules," said Ginter.

"As a citizen, I am embarrassed that understandably frustrated MEPs are trying to find any way to obstruct the work of the Riigikogu and make themselves important. I think that most Estonians do not consider this behavior to be adult behavior," he told Thursday's "Ringvaade".

The situation is far from being over, Ginter believes.

"This is a constitutional debate. If I were the Speaker of the Riigikogu, I would call a meeting with the police, the unit responsible for maintaining order in the Riigikogu, and agree on what would happen the next time something like this happened," said Ginter.

"Imagine if somebody attacks somebody – then nobody would hesitate about the police coming to the rescue at the request of the Speaker. So why are we hesitating now?"

EKRE politicians are blocking the rights of Riigikogu members to do their work, the legal expert said.

"A balance must now be struck – if the destructive actions of one prevent others from exercising their constitutional mandate, then that member of the Riigikogu must be removed from the chamber. Then the court will monitor whether that removal prevented him from exercising his mandate," Ginter said.

"It's not a pleasant task for a policeman, and that is why it needs to be properly thought through, and that is why the Riigikogu has a legal department," he said.

