Pärtel-Peeter Pere picked ahead of Pikkel as Reform Party's Tallinn leader

News
Pärtel-Peeter Pere.
Pärtel-Peeter Pere. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

At its general assembly on Saturday, the Reform Party's largest regional Tallinn chapter, with 2,373 members, elected Riigikogu MP Pärtel-Peeter Pere, as its new chair. Pere, who also chairs Reform's group in Tallinn City Council, was up against Ragnar Pikkel, a member of the party's Lasnamäe regional leadership, for the role.

"I would like to thank my party colleagues for this opportunity. The strength of the Reform Party is our people and our will and ability to deliver results. With this team, we can offer a better alternative to today's Center Party-run city government," said Pere.

According to Pere, the micromanagement and outdated understanding of what a city is, demonstrated by Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart, who is also Mayor Tallinn, has been holding back the Estonian capital's development for many years.

"As an urban strategist, I have worked with some of the world's most innovative cities such as Helsinki, Oslo, Copenhagen, Utrecht, Stockholm, Berlin and many others. Even Tallinn could be a much more modern capital. But that all starts with leadership," said Pere.

The Reform Party's Tallinn region was previously led by Minister of Climate Kristen Michal.

Leaders of the party's regional organizations in eight Tallinn districts were also elected on Saturday.

Sirlis Sõmer-Kull, who is a member of Tallinn City Council's Social and Health Committee, was elected leader of the Reform Party's Haabersti region.

Enn Listra, long-time dean of the Faculty of Economics at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), will become the party's leader of the Central City (Kesklinn) district. The party's Kristiine district will continue to be led by Kristo Enn Vaga, who is a member of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee and chair of the Kristiine City Council.

Economist Viljar Jaamu, who is also a member of Tallinn City Council and the former head of Enterprise Estonia, was elected chair of the party for the Lasnamäe region.

The Mustamäe district will continue to be chaired by Maris Lauri, who is also vice-chair of the Riigikogu's State Budget Control Select Committee.

Õnne Pillak, chair of the Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee, was re-elected as leader of the Nõmme district, while Andres Sutt, who is a member of the Riigikogu Economic Affairs Committee and former Minister of Entrepreneurship, will continue as leader of the Pirita district. Hanah Lahe, who sits on the Riigikogu Environment Committee, was elected as the new leader for the Põhja-Tallinn region.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

