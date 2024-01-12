Riigikogu obstruction ends – for now

The Riigikogu deadlock has ended, at least for now. Opposition parties. Isamaa and the Center consider parliamentary debate to be more effective, but EKRE is still waiting for a decision from the Supreme Court.

The Riigikogu's Isamaa faction has withdrawn the amendments it submitted in the spring to hold up the parliament's workflow.

Riina Solman, faction member, told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the party is against the obstruction.

"If the government still comes to the Riigikogu with bills that are unreasonable for us, we will certainly want to voice our opposition and our views. But we are against the obstruction," said Solman.

Lauri Laats, vice-chairman of the Center group, said the faction has already retracted its amendments.

"We will not go along with the obstruction. And in the light of the experience we have had, night sessions are not going to get us anywhere. Rather, it hampers the work of the whole Riigikogu," said Laats.

EKRE's Chairman Martin Helme said the party is still waiting for the result of its appeal to the appeals to the Supreme Court and that future activities will depend on the result. EKRE said they were processed unconstitutionally as its amendments were not voted on by the committee.

Helme said if EKRE does not get justice from the court, it means the opposition will not be able to use one part of the filibuster, which is to table numerous amendments.

"In that case, we will have to find other ways of blocking the government's policies Clearly, we can do this in the Riigikogu. Not as effectively or forcefully. But the less policy can be made in parliament, the more policy goes to the streets," he said.

Jürgen Ligi, a member of Reform's faction, said the opposition has set a precedent by suspending the work of the Riigikogu, and they should admit their mistake.

He said he is not sure how smoothly the Riigikogu will be able to work in the future.

"They also follow the issues more. It's quite a massive destruction - they feel it's starting to work against them too. But there are more contentious issues to come, where they will certainly continue," Ligi told AK.

