Gallery: Reform Party meets to elect new Tallinn chapter leader

On Saturday, from 12.30 pm, a general assembly of the Reform Party's Tallinn chapter began at Coca-Cola Plaza. The aim of the assembly is to elect a new leader for the region.

Riigikogu MP Pärtel-Peeter Pere, who also chairs the Reform Party group in Tallinn City Council running for the role of Tallinn chapter head, against Ragnar Pikkel, who is a member of the party's Lasnamäe regional leadership.

New leaders of the party's regional branches in eight Tallinn districts will also be elected.

Up to now, the Reform Party's Tallinn chapter has been led by Minister of Climate Kristen Michal.

The election results are expected to be announced at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

