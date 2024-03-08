Center recoups seat after city councilmember registers non-Tallinn address

Tallinn City Council member Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Reform) is losing her city council seat after registering at a non-Tallinn address. As she had earned a mandate as a member of the Center Party, however, it is the latter who will regain her seat, weekly Eesti Ekspress writes.

The law is clear on this: if a member of a municipal council moves elsewhere, they will lose their mandate as a representative of the people in their previous place of residence, Eesti Ekspress noted, adding that such an individual's removal from the municipal council is not temporary, but final.

"It was an honest mistake, Jufereva-Skuratovski said, commenting on what happened. "It wasn't possible to reverse it anymore, as the entry had already appeared in the register. Tough break."

Next in line to join Tallinn City Council is Jevgenija Kukk (Center). Should she relinquish the mandate, the following two in line are Helle Kalda and Natalia Timofejeva, both of whom are likewise members of the Center Party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!