X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Center recoups seat after city councilmember registers non-Tallinn address

News
Reform, ex-Center city councilmember Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (left) sitting next to Isamaa city councilmember Sven Sester (right) at a Tallinn City Council sitting.
Reform, ex-Center city councilmember Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (left) sitting next to Isamaa city councilmember Sven Sester (right) at a Tallinn City Council sitting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn City Council member Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Reform) is losing her city council seat after registering at a non-Tallinn address. As she had earned a mandate as a member of the Center Party, however, it is the latter who will regain her seat, weekly Eesti Ekspress writes.

The law is clear on this: if a member of a municipal council moves elsewhere, they will lose their mandate as a representative of the people in their previous place of residence, Eesti Ekspress noted, adding that such an individual's removal from the municipal council is not temporary, but final.

"It was an honest mistake, Jufereva-Skuratovski said, commenting on what happened. "It wasn't possible to reverse it anymore, as the entry had already appeared in the register. Tough break."

Next in line to join Tallinn City Council is Jevgenija Kukk (Center). Should she relinquish the mandate, the following two in line are Helle Kalda and Natalia Timofejeva, both of whom are likewise members of the Center Party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:46

Center recoups seat after city councilmember registers non-Tallinn address

20:14

Canadian writer Christiane Vadnais to spend two-month residency in Tartu

19:29

Patkuli stairs on Tallinn's Toompea to close for repairs

18:46

Traffic continues to flow in Central Tallinn despite construction work

18:20

EDF colonel: Tempo of Russian operations starting to pick up again

18:16

Lee Maripuu: Work year 45 days longer for women in Estonia

17:58

Data Protection Inspectorate open to applications for new director

17:01

Justice chancellor: ÕS has to be restrictive norm, not reflect actual language use

16:20

Construction of Kangru junction on edge of Tallinn to start in April - May

16:19

Interior ministry's draft shelter regulation raises construction costs of buildings

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

07.03

Europe's eastern expansion: On real and perceived borders

07:24

EKRE leader: Budget hole result of Reform mismanagement, Ukraine support and 'gay' state

07.03

Kallas: I will not be ALDE's European elections lead candidate Updated

07.03

Estonian DefMin, EDF drop sales of products still available in Russia

06.03

Nearly half of Estonians use Estonian and Russian at work, quarter uses also English

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: