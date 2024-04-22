Vasakpoolsed withdraws from European Parliament elections

News
EÜVP congress in Tallinn, Saturday, February 3, 2024.
EÜVP congress in Tallinn, Saturday, February 3, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The United Left Party of Estonia (Eestimaa Ühendatud Vasakpartei), or Vasakpoolsed, said it will not participate in the EU elections as it could not raise the €4,100 deposit

"In Estonia, only those who pay a deposit of €4100 can stand as a candidate for the European Parliament. As this is a large amount for a political party, we hoped to raise the necessary amount for the deposit from donors, but unfortunately, this failed. Therefore, this time Vasakpoolsed will not participate in the European elections," the party wrote on its website.

The party's core promise is to fight for a 32-hour work week across the EU, replacing the current 40-hour week.

The party said it will now focus on the local government elections in 2025.

"The main goal for Vasakpoolsed this year is to build a strong organization and regions to successfully participate in the 2025 local elections," the party announced.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Court upholds extradition of crypto-businessmen to US

16:55

Vasakpoolsed withdraws from European Parliament elections

16:24

New exhibition spotlights sex work in Estonian art from first half of 1900s

15:49

Estonian Business and Innovation Agency average wages top €3,600

15:25

Tallinn's new city architect will need strategic plan for capital

14:52

Estonian authority announces competition for 31 long-term radio licenses

14:19

Gallery: Estonian artist Edith Karlson opens exhibition at Venice Biennale

14:18

EDF chief: Estonia's defense spending could rise to 5% of GDP in coming years

13:55

Deputy mayor: Problems with minors ordering alcohol from food couriers

13:23

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

08:08

Colonel: Russia prepared to risk using tactical air force again

20.04

Carnivorous diet trend among some Estonians has doctors baffled

08:22

Credibility of HPV at-home tests challenged in Estonia

13:23

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

21.04

Construction to disrupt traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee from Monday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo