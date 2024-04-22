Vasakpoolsed withdraws from European Parliament elections

The United Left Party of Estonia (Eestimaa Ühendatud Vasakpartei), or Vasakpoolsed, said it will not participate in the EU elections as it could not raise the €4,100 deposit

"In Estonia, only those who pay a deposit of €4100 can stand as a candidate for the European Parliament. As this is a large amount for a political party, we hoped to raise the necessary amount for the deposit from donors, but unfortunately, this failed. Therefore, this time Vasakpoolsed will not participate in the European elections," the party wrote on its website.

The party's core promise is to fight for a 32-hour work week across the EU, replacing the current 40-hour week.

The party said it will now focus on the local government elections in 2025.

"The main goal for Vasakpoolsed this year is to build a strong organization and regions to successfully participate in the 2025 local elections," the party announced.

--

