Gallery: European election candidates draw numbers

On Monday, the Electoral Commission registered the submitted candidates for the European Parliament elections and drew registration numbers. In total, 71 people are applying for seven seats allocated to Estonia.

The draw resulted in the following order: KOOS, EKRE, Greens, Eesti 200, SDE, Isamaa, Reform, Center, and Parempoolsed.

Additionally, five independent candidates were registered: Tanel Talve, Mike Calamus, Vsevolod Jürgenson, Andres Inn and Kalle Grünthal.

The election commission did not register independent candidate Arved Lillak, who failed to pay his deposit.

The election takes place between June 3-9.

Candidates can withdraw until May 2.

The order assigned by the draw is below:

1. KOOS

101 AIVO PETERSON

2. Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE)

102 MARTIN HELME

103 ANTI POOLAMETS

104 HELLE-MOONIKA HELME

105 HENN PÕLLUAAS

106 SIIM POHLAK

107 MERLE KIVEST

108 RAIN EPLER

109 ARVO ALLER

110 JAAK MADISON

3. Estonian Greens

111 EVELYN SEPP

112 RASMUS LAHTVEE

4. Eesti 200

113 MARGUS TSAHKNA

114 KRISTINA KALLAS

115 GRIGORE-KALEV STOICESCU

116 LIISA-LY PAKOSTA

117 IGOR TARO

118 IRJA LUTSAR

119 HENDRIK JOHANNES TERRAS

120 KADRI TALI

121 INDREK TARAND

5. Social Democratic Party (SDE)

122 MARINA KALJURAND

123 SVEN MIKSER

124 KATRI RAIK

125 TANEL KIIK

126 RIINA SIKKUT

127 IVARI PADAR

128 NATALIE METS

129 VOOTELE PÄI

130 JEVGENI OSSINOVSKI

6. Isamaa

131 RIHO TERRAS

132 URMAS REINSALU

133 URVE PARIS PALO

134 RIINA SOLMAN

135 TÕNIS LUKAS

136 VIRVE LINDER

137 ÜLLAR SAAREMÄE

138 AHTI KALLIKORM

139 JÜRI RATAS

7. Reform Party

140 URMAS PAET

141 YOKO ALENDER

142 LUUKAS KRISTJAN ILVES

143 MARIA JUFEREVA-SKURATOVSKI

144 MARKO MIHKELSON

145 HANAH LAHE

146 KARMEN JOLLER

147 MAARJA METSTAK

148 HANNO PEVKUR

8. Center Party

149 MIHHAIL KÕLVART

150 LAURI LAATS

151 ERKI SAVISAAR

152 ANNELI OTT

153 ANDREI KOROBEINIK

154 JANEK MÄGGI

155 MONIKA HAUKANÕMM

156 AIVAR RIISALU

157 JANA TOOM

9. Parempoolsed

158 LAVLY PERLING

159 RAINER SAKS

160 ILMAR RAAG

161 ANNELA ANGER-KRAAVI

162 MARTI AAVIK

163 EERO RAUN

164 KADRI KULLMAN

165 ANDRES KAARMANN

166 KRISTJAN VANASELJA

Independents

167 TANEL TALVE

168 MIKE CALAMUS

169 VSEVOLOD JÜRGENSON

170 ANDRES INN

171 KALLE GRÜNTHAL

