Gallery: European election candidates draw numbers
On Monday, the Electoral Commission registered the submitted candidates for the European Parliament elections and drew registration numbers. In total, 71 people are applying for seven seats allocated to Estonia.
The draw resulted in the following order: KOOS, EKRE, Greens, Eesti 200, SDE, Isamaa, Reform, Center, and Parempoolsed.
Additionally, five independent candidates were registered: Tanel Talve, Mike Calamus, Vsevolod Jürgenson, Andres Inn and Kalle Grünthal.
The election commission did not register independent candidate Arved Lillak, who failed to pay his deposit.
The election takes place between June 3-9.
Candidates can withdraw until May 2.
The order assigned by the draw is below:
1. KOOS
101 AIVO PETERSON
2. Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE)
102 MARTIN HELME
103 ANTI POOLAMETS
104 HELLE-MOONIKA HELME
105 HENN PÕLLUAAS
106 SIIM POHLAK
107 MERLE KIVEST
108 RAIN EPLER
109 ARVO ALLER
110 JAAK MADISON
3. Estonian Greens
111 EVELYN SEPP
112 RASMUS LAHTVEE
4. Eesti 200
113 MARGUS TSAHKNA
114 KRISTINA KALLAS
115 GRIGORE-KALEV STOICESCU
116 LIISA-LY PAKOSTA
117 IGOR TARO
118 IRJA LUTSAR
119 HENDRIK JOHANNES TERRAS
120 KADRI TALI
121 INDREK TARAND
5. Social Democratic Party (SDE)
122 MARINA KALJURAND
123 SVEN MIKSER
124 KATRI RAIK
125 TANEL KIIK
126 RIINA SIKKUT
127 IVARI PADAR
128 NATALIE METS
129 VOOTELE PÄI
130 JEVGENI OSSINOVSKI
6. Isamaa
131 RIHO TERRAS
132 URMAS REINSALU
133 URVE PARIS PALO
134 RIINA SOLMAN
135 TÕNIS LUKAS
136 VIRVE LINDER
137 ÜLLAR SAAREMÄE
138 AHTI KALLIKORM
139 JÜRI RATAS
7. Reform Party
140 URMAS PAET
141 YOKO ALENDER
142 LUUKAS KRISTJAN ILVES
143 MARIA JUFEREVA-SKURATOVSKI
144 MARKO MIHKELSON
145 HANAH LAHE
146 KARMEN JOLLER
147 MAARJA METSTAK
148 HANNO PEVKUR
8. Center Party
149 MIHHAIL KÕLVART
150 LAURI LAATS
151 ERKI SAVISAAR
152 ANNELI OTT
153 ANDREI KOROBEINIK
154 JANEK MÄGGI
155 MONIKA HAUKANÕMM
156 AIVAR RIISALU
157 JANA TOOM
9. Parempoolsed
158 LAVLY PERLING
159 RAINER SAKS
160 ILMAR RAAG
161 ANNELA ANGER-KRAAVI
162 MARTI AAVIK
163 EERO RAUN
164 KADRI KULLMAN
165 ANDRES KAARMANN
166 KRISTJAN VANASELJA
Independents
167 TANEL TALVE
168 MIKE CALAMUS
169 VSEVOLOD JÜRGENSON
170 ANDRES INN
171 KALLE GRÜNTHAL
--
Editor: Helen Wright