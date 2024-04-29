Experts: Doubtful politicians' social media activity will encourage young to vote

Social media.
Social media. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
There are few consistent social media activists among politicians, while almost all candidates have stepped up relevant efforts before the European Parliament elections. Experts say that political content needs to be balanced, but still interesting. However, it is quite doubtful such efforts can bring more young people out to vote.

European Parliament elections advertising is everywhere. While posters usually mirror content in newspapers, politicians' social media posts are more colorful and upbeat.

Striking a balance is key when it comes to social media presence.

"Ideally, a politician could convey important information in an interesting manner. That said, life should not always be taken too seriously, and making a joke every now and again is absolutely fine," said Annika Arras, expert of political communication.

"If you want to post a single informative video weekly, you could fill the other four days with lighter content. It doesn't have to be 100 percent nonsense, but you need to strike that balance," influencer Liisa Aan noted.

The most important thing when it comes to posting is consistency. Aan, who is in charge of Social Democrat Natalie Mets' TikTok content, said that the latter's followers have exploded. But not everyone pats her on the back for good content.

"We have many followers who post a terrible comment under every single post, while they're still followers and very consistent, which is why I'm still very grateful," she said.

But it is also likely that politicians being active on social media will not have a notable effect on voter turnout among young people.

"The more young people we can convince that they have an important role to play as citizens and a hand in how society develops, the better. But I still believe that voter turnout will be modest and remain more or less where it has been among young people," Arras remarked.

"I sincerely hope it [voter turnout] will go up thanks to social media because it is very important. Even if you don't know who to vote for, just cast a vote, don't overlook it. But I'm not yet sure TikTok videos are the key to achieving that," Liisa Aan said.

Arras, who years ago managed election campaigns for the Reform Party, said that a politician's image is created based on more than just social media. But two candidates have been visibly more active in going after the younger vote recently.

"Jüri Ratas (Center) and Yoko Alender (Reform) have consistently stood out for me. Ratas is clearly bolder and is likely attempting to appeal to the younger demographic. Alender is also very active, while she seems to be concentrating more on content in terms of what she wants to do in Europe," Arras said.

Ratas told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news that he produces all of his social media content himself.

The elections take place in June.

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

