Influencers should raise awareness on politics and institutions among young people

It is vitally important for influencers to raise young people's awareness when it comes to political institutions, international relations student and Estonian influencer Desiree Mumm told "R2 Hommik!" after recently returning from a visit to Brussels.

You have intimate knowledge of what influencers do and are out and about promoting the Estonian agenda yourself.

Yes. I got back from Brussels in the early morning. I visited the NATO headquarters and the Geilenkirchen Air Base.

I'm sure you've heard all about [Minister of Foreign Affairs] Margus Tsahkna's visit. Do you think such influencer presence is needed at foreign visits?

Yes, definitely. Talking about Margus Tsahkna's visit to India and the involvement of Estonian influencer Karl-Gustav Kurn, we are dealing with public diplomacy. It is shaping a country's reputation or branding it so to speak through nonpolitical and noneconomic but rather cultural aspects. And it is very important. Talking about what might have been construed as inappropriate regarding that particular visit, it could have been because it was tied too closely to the person of Margus Tsahkna, his political agenda. We need to clearly differentiate between advertising someone and creating a positive image for Estonian institutions.

Even NATO Article Two mentions that alliance members must do their best to strengthen their free institutions to ensure international cooperation. And the Foreign Ministry is undoubtedly one such free institution.

(NATO Article Two – The Parties will contribute toward the further development of peaceful and friendly international relations by strengthening their free institutions, by bringing about a better understanding of the principles upon which these institutions are founded, and by promoting conditions of stability and well-being. – ed.)

Does that mean it did amount to being part of Margus Tsahkna's election campaign?

I cannot say. I'm not proficient enough to comment on this. But I think that the Foreign Ministry working with influencers is welcome. It is vitally important in these politically difficult times to raise awareness on national security, Estonian institutions and how they function among young people.

Talking about the political dimension, Margus Tsahkna serves as foreign minister. Where do we draw the line between Tsahkna as a politician for the Eesti 200 party and Tsahkna as foreign minister? It's a slippery slope.

How to tell the difference or strike a good balance between subject matter and form? Perhaps there were fewer conversations and information and more striking handshakes regarding [coverage] of the Tsahkna visit.

I cannot say. I was not counting posts to see which dominated. I believe that Karl-Gutav Kurn, who accompanied Tsahkna on his visit, did a very good job. Of course, it is always possible to go deeper, talk more about politics and international policies of the visit. But we must keep in mind that most people who follow influencers on social media may not be the most knowledgeable when it comes to these topics, and we must not scare them away. A softer balance needs to be struck.

Your own visits rather fall on the subject matter side of things.

I try. I have made two Instagram and one Facebook post where I talk about visiting Geilenkirchen which hosts [a NATO] airbase and about the plane we were shown as well as the AWACS system. I also conducted a full-length interview with U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, which will be published on my YouTube blog.

How long was your trip?

I was there for two days. Three days if we count the journey there. There was nothing important on the first day, but they had a welcome coffee. We visited the NATO Headquarters in Brussels and got a tour of the building. I also met with Estonia's Deputy Permanent Representative Andre Lipand whom I also interviewed, which will also be published on YouTube today.

How much material can you record during a two-day trip? How many stories or posts should it yield?

I don't count them, but there is a lot of material, and I really have worked hard to deliver the subject matter. Because if you are going to talk about security and foreign policy, you better have something to say.

This has brought us to the realization that you can pick your own channels on social media.

Absolutely.

And if one person responds to images and visuals of the proceedings, others might take an interest in the people involved. Social media gives us an almost unlimited selection of different channels.

Absolutely. For everyone interested in the topic, I would recommend reading Maarja Karmin's University of Tartu bachelor's thesis "Avalik diplomaatia välisministeeriumi kommunikatsioonis" (Public diplomacy in the communication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

Desiree Mumm's interview with Julianne Smith can be caught by clicking on these blue words.

--

