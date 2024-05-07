POLITICO: MEPs supplementing income with various side work

Many MEPs supplement their wages via a whole range of different types of work and interests, according to POLITICO .

One notable example, POLITICO reported, is a Lithuanian MEP, Viktor Uspaskich, who reportedly earns an additional three million euros a year from his business activities.

MEPs receive a gross monthly salary of about €10,000, supplemented by various allowances and stipends. However, many find this income insufficient to their needs, and engage in side gigs to help make ends meet.

Viktor Uspaskich's business ventures include a substantial stake in a mineral water company, which he claims produces water which can help protect against Covid, POLITICO reported.

The European Parliament was shaken by the "Qatargate" corruption scandal in 2022, which heightened public interest in MEPs' incomes and led to demands for more transparency, POLITICO noted.

Transparency International reports that one in four MEPs disclosed earning additional income alongside their parliamentary work. This activity is legal as long as MEPs do not engage in direct lobbying on behalf of their secondary employers.

Following the Qatargate LINK scandal, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, introduced new rules requiring MEPs to provide additional details about any external income. These rules aim to prevent conflicts of interest, though they contain loopholes that can be exploited. For example, MEPs no longer need to report income from activities that pay less than five thousand euros per year.

The data reveals disparities in side earnings among political groups, with right-wing and centrist MEPs generally earning more than their left-wing counterparts. However, the most successful secondary earner, Uspaskich, is not affiliated with any political faction.

Among other MEPs, French MEP Geoffroy Didier (EPP) earns an additional €115,200 a year from his work at law firm CARLARA. Former prime minister of Poland and current MEP Marek Belka (S&D) earns approximately €21,000 a year from speaking engagements, plus an additional €105,000 annually from board memberships on various firms, POLITICO said.

The European Parliament elections run June 6-9, with the last of these days being polling day in Estonia.

